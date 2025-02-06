World-famous singer Redfoo, part of music duo LMFAO, makes professional tennis debut; shares rally point in viral video

Redfoo, famous for being a member of the music duo LMFAO, made his professional tennis debut, but it was short-lived. The 49-year-old received a wildcard to play in the ITF M15 tournament in Egypt, but lost 6-1 6-0 to Norway’s Leyton Rivera. Redfoo made his professional tennis debut.

The musician took to Instagram to share a rally from the match, which he won, and also wished his opponent luck for the rest of the tournament. “I lost the match but this was my best point,” he said in the video.

“Good match and good luck Leyton”, he added.

Redfoo’s real name is Stefan Kendal Gordy, and he is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, record producer, dancer and DJ. He formed LMFAO with his half-nephew Sky Blu in 2006.

They hit international attention with their 2011 single Party Rock Anthem and it peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100. In the past, he dated former women’s number one Victoria Azarenka. They began dating in 2012, but split in 2013. He attended the 2012 US Open, 2013 Australian Open, 2013 Wimbledon, 2014 Australian Open, as a member of her player box.

Meanwhile, as a tennis player, he tried to qualify for the 2013 US Open as a wild card entry, but was knocked out in the first match at the USTA Northern California Sectional qualifying tournament. He has participated in events at the ITF beach tennis world tour.

From 2012 to 2023, he sponsored the Red Rock Pro Open, an ITF Women’s Circuit tournament held in Las Vegas.

In the past, he has opened up on his break-up with Azarenka, In an interview with Who Magazine, he said, “We both had strong careers and we both want to support each other. It was tough.”

“I want to cryogenically freeze the love, put it in a lab, and come back to it when everything is organized and I can appoint another captain of the ship,” he added.