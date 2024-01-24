close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Zverev knocks out Alcaraz to set up Australian Open semi-final vs Medvedev

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 24, 2024 07:50 PM IST

The sixth-seeded German beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in an unexpectedly one-sided match at the Rod Laver Arena.

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz was blown away by Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final of the men's singles in the Australian Open 2024. The sixth-seeded German beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 in what was an unexpectedly one-sided match for the large part at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open(AP)
With this win, Zverev set up a mouth-watering semi-final against Daniil Medvedev, who came through a gruelling five-setter in sweaty conditions against Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 earlier in the afternoon.

With an astonishingly high percentage (85%) of first-serve landing, Zverev didn't allow the Spaniard any chance whatsoever to have an upper hand in the contest at any point of the match. 78% of those first serves resulted in points for the German.

It was only in the third set that Alcaraz showed some fight and broke the sixth seed's serve when the match was on the line to stretch the set into a tie-breaker and win it 7-2.

(more to follow...)

    HT Sports Desk

