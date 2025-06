Tyrese Haliburton’s injury has left a major mark on the Indiana Pacers' hopes of securing an NBA title. The sources revealed to ESPN on Monday that the star guard has torn his right Achilles tendon during Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton, who had already been managing a calf strain throughout the Finals, is now considering surgical options as he looks to recover from the devastating injury.

Tyrese Haliburton has reportedly suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Game 7. (Photo by Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)