Did Simone Biles delete her X account amid Riley Gaines controversy? What we know

Simone Biles appears to have deleted her X account amid the Riley Gaines controversy. Several X users noted that her profile has been deactivated. Upon opening her profile, a message on the page currently reads, “This account doesn’t exist”. Did Simone Biles delete her X account amid Riley Gaines controversy? (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, FILE)(AP)

The Simone Biles and Riley Gaines controversy

Biles and Gaines are involved in a public feud, which began on June 6 when Gaines reposted a photo on X from the Minnesota State High School League's account. "Meet Champlin Park, the Class AAAA Softball State Champion for 2025," the post read. In response, Gaines said: "Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy."

At the time, several outlets noted that Marissa Rothenberger is a pitcher on the team.

Subsequently, Biles slammed Gaines on social media, writing, "@Riley_Gaines_ You're truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser."

"You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead... You bully them... One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!" she added.

Biles appeared to refer to Gaines' 2022 race with the University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas, who is a trans woman. The two tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle. Gaines later testified in Congress about fairness in women's sports.

"Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male @Riley_Gaines_," Biles wrote in a separate post.

"This is actually so disappointing," Gaines said in response. "It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces. You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

"And the subtle hint at 'body-shaming'???? Plzzzz I'm 5'5," the conservative political activist said. Biles is 4-foot-8, according to Newsweek.

Biles, however, later apologized for her comments, saying she has "always believed competitive equity & inclusivity." "The current system doesn't adequately balance these important principles, which often leads to frustration and heated exchanges, and it didn't help for me to get personal with Riley, which I apologize for," she said. "These are sensitive, complicated issues that I truly don't have the answers or solutions to, but I believe it starts with empathy and respect."

Gaines appeared to accept the apology. "She's still the greatest female gymnast of all time," she said.