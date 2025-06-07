2025 Belmont Stakes handicap predictions: Top picks for this year's high-stakes race

The 157th Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday at 7:04 p.m. ET in Saratoga Springs, New York, marking a temporary venue change from Belmont Park due to ongoing renovations. The eight-horse field features a showdown between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness champion Journalism, the morning-line favorite at 8-5. Racing handicappers share their top picks for the Belmont Stakes 2025. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Belmont Stakes 2025 weather forecast: Rain predictions, top 3 horses to bet on

Belmont Stakes 2025 handicappers' pick

New York Post racing handicapper Vic Cangialosi notes that this year's Belmont Stakes at Saratoga is shaping up as a high-stakes rematch between Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness champion Journalism. His three picks for Saturday’s race include:

Rodriguez

Cangialosi backed Bob Baffert’s speedy colt Rodriguez, who has drawn support heading into the Belmont Stakes, with expectations that he’ll flash early speed against pace rival Crudo down the backstretch. The challenge will come in the final furlongs, where he must withstand the closing surge of the heavy-hitting co-favorites. The key question remains: Is Rodriguez seasoned enough to withstand the pressure and finish strong?

Baeza

According to Cangialosi, Baeza is versatile, getting better, and stands a chance to compete with the top 2-year-olds. Having stormed from the back of the pack in the Derby, this time Flavien Prat might utilize his speed early to gain an advantage over the co-favorites. This tactical shift could disrupt the plan to back Rodriguez, potentially leading to a re-evaluation of the strategy. As a result, the back-end exacta looks like a solid play to consider.

Journalism

The New York Post racing handicapper revealed that Mike McCarthy’s colt is emerging as one of the best 3-year-olds of the season, and despite the grueling three-races-in-five-weeks schedule, he remains the horse to beat. His toughness was on full display in the Preakness, where he powered through stretch traffic to overtake longshot Gosder. While he’s likely to get the better of rival Sovereignty, the fresher legs of Rodriguez and Baeza could still pose a threat in the final stages.

Action Networking handicapper Mike Conti revealed his top three picks for the Belmont Stakes 2025. While two of his picks align with Cangialosi– Journalism and Baeza, his third pick is Hill Road. Conti shared that after overcoming a stumble at the start to win the Peter Pan, this colt showed grit but will need to take a step forward to contend in the Belmont. With a fast pace expected up front, he should have the setup to make a late run, if he’s good enough, as reported by The NYP.