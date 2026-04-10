...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Aaron Rodgers contract update: Analyst slams 4-time MVP for holding Steelers hostage

Skip Bayless has criticized Aaron Rodgers for not proving clarity to the Pittsburgh Steelers, also suggests players to bail the team out

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 03:54 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers is a free agent. While he is expected to re-sign with the Steelers, Skip Baylesshas gone after him.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game(AP)

On Monday’s episode of The Arena the sportscaster said, This is a very sad story to me -- that the Steelers are being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers, because they did this to themselves. They found themselves in a position with no more Mike Tomlin, which is going to be a problem is washed. He's done, and he's been done since his final year in Green Bay." he spoke about the influence of multiple times MVP player over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the statement, the sportscaster also suggested that Will Howard should play instead with Coach McCarthy. “I did like Will Howard when he was at - I know he was surrounded by great talent at Ohio State, but he played pretty well. They won it all. So he showed me something, and yet it's Mason Rudolph and Will Howard and what they got, the 23rd overall. They're going to take Ty Simpson and start him next year."

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers

 
nfl sports us news pittsburgh
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Aaron Rodgers contract update: Analyst slams 4-time MVP for holding Steelers hostage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.