Aaron Rodgers contract update: Analyst slams 4-time MVP for holding Steelers hostage

Aaron Rodgers is a free agent. While he is expected to re-sign with the Steelers, Skip Baylesshas gone after him.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game(AP)

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On Monday’s episode of The Arena the sportscaster said, This is a very sad story to me -- that the Steelers are being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers, because they did this to themselves. They found themselves in a position with no more Mike Tomlin, which is going to be a problem is washed. He's done, and he's been done since his final year in Green Bay." he spoke about the influence of multiple times MVP player over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the statement, the sportscaster also suggested that Will Howard should play instead with Coach McCarthy. “I did like Will Howard when he was at - I know he was surrounded by great talent at Ohio State, but he played pretty well. They won it all. So he showed me something, and yet it's Mason Rudolph and Will Howard and what they got, the 23rd overall. They're going to take Ty Simpson and start him next year."

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers

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{{^usCountry}} The Pittsburgh Steelers face uncertainty over quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team. The delay from the player comes at a critical juncture when the NFL Draft is just round the corner. This might affect the roster strategy of the team. Both the fans and the team are awaiting clarity from the quarterback Rodgers. Skip Bayless {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pittsburgh Steelers face uncertainty over quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team. The delay from the player comes at a critical juncture when the NFL Draft is just round the corner. This might affect the roster strategy of the team. Both the fans and the team are awaiting clarity from the quarterback Rodgers. Skip Bayless {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Skip Bayless is a popular prominent sports commentator and TV personality. Bayless is known for his work on debate-driven programs such as First Take and Undisputed. Bayless is known for analyzing sports situations and his analysis on the prevailing situation between Aaron Rodgers and The Steelers is a simple continuation of the fact. Aaron Rodgers’ recent performance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skip Bayless is a popular prominent sports commentator and TV personality. Bayless is known for his work on debate-driven programs such as First Take and Undisputed. Bayless is known for analyzing sports situations and his analysis on the prevailing situation between Aaron Rodgers and The Steelers is a simple continuation of the fact. Aaron Rodgers’ recent performance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2025 season, Rodgers delivered a solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 16 games. Rodgers’ role in guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a competitive season and playoff contention marked his 15th year in the career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2025 season, Rodgers delivered a solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 16 games. Rodgers’ role in guiding the Pittsburgh Steelers to a competitive season and playoff contention marked his 15th year in the career. {{/usCountry}}

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