Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers contract packed with big-time incentives: Here's how much he'll earn

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were waiting on Aaron Rodgers. He went on the Pat McAfee Show and said money wasn’t a problem. Now that he’s officially signed with the Steelers, that seems true. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers participates during mandatory minicamp(Getty Images via AFP)

NFL reporter Albert Breer shared the contract details. Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth $13.5 million. Of that, $10 million is guaranteed. He can make up to $19.5 million total if he hits certain goals.

The extra money comes from incentives based on how much he plays, how well the team does, and any awards he might win. Here’s the breakdown:

$500,000 if the Steelers make the playoffs

$600,000 for a wild-card win (or first-round bye), if Rodgers plays at least 50% of the game

$750,000 for a divisional round win, with 50% play-time

$1 million for winning the AFC title game, with 50% play-time

$1.5 million for winning the Super Bowl, with 50% play-time

$1.5 million if he wins the AP MVP award

Altogether, Rodgers can make up to $5.85 million in bonuses for the 2025 season.

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers to Steelers: When will star QB make his debut for Pittsburgh?

If Rodgers leads the Steelers to a Super Bowl and wins MVP again, he gets paid, and the team wins big too. It’s a good deal for both sides.

Rodgers probably wants to do what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did—win a Super Bowl with a second team. The Steelers want more success in the playoffs.

If Rodgers even earns just the first $1.1 to $1.85 million in bonuses, it would still be a good sign for the team.

Also, Rodgers will play against both of his old teams this season—the Jets and the Packers. And if the Steelers make it to the Super Bowl, it’ll be played at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, right in Rodgers’ home state. That’s the same team that passed on drafting him back in 2005.