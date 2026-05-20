Aaron Rodgers seen with wife Brittani ‘Starlight Leszczyński’? Viral post-marriage pic, Coyote Ugly claims fact-checked

A photo has gone viral allegedly showing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with wife Brittani. The NFL star had a discreet 2025 wedding and all he's revealed about his wife thus far is her first name, Brittani.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks during a press conference.(AP)

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Now, the alleged photo claimed to have her full name and said it was Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński.

The image showed a woman with tattoos and a dreadlocked hair. The post amassed around 3.8 million views at the time of writing. A page called Chicago History also shared a photo of the duo and wrote on Instagram, “She was awesome in Coyote Ugly. And this Summer, she's the star of Shark Week on Discovery. Aaron Rodgers was seen for the first time with his wife Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński. The couple had a discreet wedding early in 2025.”

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged photo drew several reactions, most veering towards disbelief. “Bro spent years avoiding commitment just to marry someone named 'Starlight',” one wrote. Another added “I respect Aaron Rodgers and always appreciate his opinion on things. But, a gal with dreads, face metal, and tattoos? That’s hippy chick stuff and that doesn’t end well.” Yet another person had a more positive message and said “Whatever makes you happy in life.” Aaron Rodgers seen with wife Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged photo drew several reactions, most veering towards disbelief. “Bro spent years avoiding commitment just to marry someone named 'Starlight',” one wrote. Another added “I respect Aaron Rodgers and always appreciate his opinion on things. But, a gal with dreads, face metal, and tattoos? That’s hippy chick stuff and that doesn’t end well.” Yet another person had a more positive message and said “Whatever makes you happy in life.” Aaron Rodgers seen with wife Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński? {{/usCountry}}

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Rodgers has remained very secretive about his wife's identity and there are no readily available photos of her on the internet with the NFL player. Hence, theories and speculations have continued to swirl around Rodgers' spouse.

However, this photo of Aaron Rodgers with the woman allegedly called Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński is fake. The X account that shared the photo is a parody account which readers on the platform added as context. “No credible sources confirm Rodgers' wife's name as Brittani ‘Starlight’ Leszczyński or publish this photo of her,” they added.

Also Read | 'Aaron Rodgers deal will fail…': Steelers accused of ignoring much better QB option

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On Instagram, the page that shared the photo admitted to using AI. “Yes, it's a very rare usage of AI by @chicago_history. Everyone deserves a laugh from time to time,” they wrote.

Further, Grok fact-checked users who sought clarification and said “No, this picture isn't real. Aaron Rodgers is married to a private woman named Brittani (no confirmed last name or public photos ever released). This image is fabricated—likely AI or edited—for the parody post. No credible sources show her.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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