'Aaron Rodgers to retire': Steelers fans want QB to enjoy life with wife Brittani after Lions game

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 21.(Getty Images via AFP) Steelers fans blasted Aaron Rodgers after a slow start vs Lions, as he threw for just 45 yards early, with some calling for him to retire. Pittsburgh Steelers fans were not impressed with Aaron Rodgers performance in the game against the Detroit Lions.

Into the second quarter, the Steelers had failed to score a touchdown, with scores level at 3-3. He managed to complete only six of 12 passing attempts for just 45 yards across the first and most of the second quarter.

Fans were not impressed with Rodgers. They made their feelings known on social media. Some even said that he should retire and spend time with his reported wife, Brittani.

“Aaron Rodgers looks like a senior citizen out there. Just retire man!” wrote one.

“The Steelers are so shit and Aaron Rodgers need to retire after this season. Still constantly shaking his head and sulking while the Steelers can't move the ball. What about reading this depleted Lions defense and make a read?” wrote another.

“Aaron Rodgers is a bum now bro dude needs to retire,” said another.

“I’m so ready for Aaron Rodgers to retire lol tired of seeing his face,” said another.

Is Aaron Rodgers Married?

Aaron Rodgers confirmed his marriage during a June 2025 press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers, stating it occurred a couple of months earlier in the offseason, likely between February and April. Speculation arose from photos showing a wedding ring on his left hand at events like the Kentucky Derby in May 2025.

Rodgers has kept his wife's identity private but previously mentioned a serious relationship with a girlfriend named Brittani. Some reports say that Brittani is his wife, though unconfirmed.