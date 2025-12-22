How many sacks did Myles Garrett get today? Mason Graham slammed for 'stealing'; video viral

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and defensive end Myles Garrett.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Myles Garrett narrowly missed a record sack vs Bills as a teammate got credit; he remains half a sack shy of the NFL single-season mark of 22.5. Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns defensive end, could have broken the record for most sacks in an NFL season in an iconic move on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen at the endzone. But, it was not to be, as fellow DE Mason Graham came in with a sack, leading to only half a sack coming under Garrett's name.

Myles Garrett is just one sack away from the NFL records for most sacks in a season - 22.5, currently held by Michael Strahan (2001) and TJ Watt (2021). Garrett entered the game with 21.5 sacks this season. With the Josh, that became 22. Now, he needs another half a sack to equal the record.

Mason Graham was widely criticized for the move. The video of the DE duo's move on Allen went viral on social media. Here's the video:

Social Media Rue Garrett's Miss

Social media was upset that Myles Garrett did not get a full sack for the attempt on Josh Allen. Many blamed Graham Mason for the play. Whereas, many also thought that the sack belonged to Mason and awarding it to Garrett was unfair.

“Bro really has 22 sacks in the season…. That is crazy. 1st ballot HOF hands down,” said one.

“The browns face the steelers next week. He can break it by sacking rodgers,” said one.

“This reminds me of the Westbrook triple double thing,” said another.

Many also thought that Garret was unfairly given a sack when he shouldn't have got it in the first place.

“Dude shut up. Seriously. It's football. He didn't steal anything from him,” said one.

“He didn't do it to intentionally take it away from Myles. He was just a football player making a football play. Don't be ridiculous!” wrote one.

Also read: Quinshon Judkins injury video shows there is more to broken leg; ‘Browns RB might not…'

Garret finished the game with 22 sacks this season, so far. The Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, and Garrett would look to break the record with at least sack, going to 23 and becoming the player with most sacks in an NFL season.