Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart explain Trump event controversy: ‘Bigger than football’

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally last week drew mixed reactions, with one of the most notable responses coming from his own teammate, Abdul Carter, who appeared somewhat disappointed by the situation. Abdul Carter clarifies relationship with Jaxson Dart after calling out Giants teammate. (L - Jaxson Dart/ IG, R - New York Giants/X)

Carter had reacted with a blunt remark to the viral social media moment in which Dart gave Donald Trump a warm introduction before he took the stage. “Thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man,” the New York Giants linebacker posted in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Although Carter later clarified on X that everything was fine between him and fellow New York Giants teammate, he recently addressed his criticism of Dart during a media interview.

Abdul Carter opens up on comments about Jaxson Dart "Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” he said. He explained that he felt it was his responsibility to speak out about Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally, which linked the quarterback with Donald Trump.

“If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world,” he said, while also asserting that Jaxson Dart, as the team leader and face of the franchise, represents the entire team through his actions.