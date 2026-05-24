AJ Brown to Patriots still on track as offseason trade speculation grows: Insider reveals

AJ Brown's trade with the New England Patriots is one of the most discussed topics in the NFL offseason. Trade rumors are intensifying as the cap-flexibility date draws closer and speculation surrounding the star wide receiver continues to grow. Now, ESPN insider Adam Schefter has added another layer to the ongoing discussions by stating that he is waiting for a trade between Brown and the Patriots.

AJ Brown has emerged as a major offseason trade talking point after Adam Schefter identified the New England Patriots as the leading contender to land the Eagles star.(Getty Images via AFP)

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While on Schefter's podcast, Schefter and The Pat McAfee Show's Ty Schmit discussed the possibility of Brown being traded to the Patriots.

Also read: AJ Brown to Patriots a done deal? NFL insider Adam Schefter shares major update

ESPN insider says Patriots remain ‘lead contender’ for Brown

"It now feels like the closer we get to June 1, the more AJ Brown chatter is starting to pick up. Now, we’re starting to hear about other teams entering the mix. I was on a Philadelphia radio show this morning they brought up the idea that the Rams and the Jaguars could be getting back in. All of a sudden that’s interesting," Schefter said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I will remain in the camp that we’ve been in for the last six to seven weeks, which is that I still think is getting traded. I still think he’s getting traded on or shortly after June 1. I still think that the New England Patriots are going away the lead contender to land AJ Brown this offseason." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I will remain in the camp that we’ve been in for the last six to seven weeks, which is that I still think is getting traded. I still think he’s getting traded on or shortly after June 1. I still think that the New England Patriots are going away the lead contender to land AJ Brown this offseason." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The response came soon after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated that the Los Angeles Rams are trying to acquire Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response came soon after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo stated that the Los Angeles Rams are trying to acquire Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don’t care what other teams come up in connection with A.J. Brown trade talks between now and June 1. These other teams have had their opportunities throughout the offseason. There were conversations with the Rams that did not result in a deal. I don’t know about Jacksonville. I don’t know even know where that’s coming from," Schefter said. Vrabel-Brown reunion continues to fuel Patriots buzz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don’t care what other teams come up in connection with A.J. Brown trade talks between now and June 1. These other teams have had their opportunities throughout the offseason. There were conversations with the Rams that did not result in a deal. I don’t know about Jacksonville. I don’t know even know where that’s coming from," Schefter said. Vrabel-Brown reunion continues to fuel Patriots buzz {{/usCountry}}

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"But I still think that the New England Patriots make the most sense. I still think that when all is said and done that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land A.J. Brown in New England and reunite him with Mike Vrabel," he added.

Brown previously played under Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during their time together with the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021 and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 NFL Draft for $96 million.

Also read: How Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini row is impacting Patriots offseason preparations

Brown's NFL career

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Brown established himself as one of the league’s best wide receivers. He earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and delivered six 1,000-yard seasons out of his seven NFL seasons. Throughout his NFL career as a wide receiver, Brown has recorded 105 regular-season games, 8029 yards and 56 touchdowns. Brown also set a franchise record for receiving yards with the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown married Kelsey Riley on May 16.

Also read: AJ Brown is married! 5 interesting facts about NFL star's wife Kelsey Riley

By Roshan Tony

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