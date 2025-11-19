NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans put wide receiver Calvin Ridley on injured reserve Tuesday after he broke his right leg on their first offensive play of their latest loss. Tennessee Titans place Calvin Ridley on injured reserve with broken leg

The Titans signed James Proche II from the practice squad to fill the roster spot. They also signed Lance McCutcheon and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.

Ridley finishes his second season with Tennessee with 303 yards receiving on 17 catches and no touchdown receptions. Ridley led the Titans with 1,017 yards receiving in 2024, his first of a four-year deal worth up to $92 million.

He caught a 13-yard pass from Cam Ward on the Titans' first offensive play before being tackled by Azeez Al-Shaair and Calen Bullock. Ridley walked to the sideline where he rode a cart to the locker room with a broken fibula.

Proche, a sixth-round pick out of SMU in 2021 by Baltimore, has played two games for the Titans this season as a gameday elevation. He was inactive for a third. He has started one of 64 games in his career, and Proche has 28 catches for 299 yards.

McCutcheon came into the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent from Montana State. He was on the Titans practice squad earlier this season, and he has spent time with the Rams, Texans, Jets and Steelers. Wilkerson was in training camp with Tennessee in 2020 and has been with the Patriots, Colts, Raiders and Bills.

The Titans host Seattle on Sunday.

