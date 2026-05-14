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AJ Brown trade: New rumor on Seaport visit intensifies New England Patriots link

Trade rumors connecting A.J. Brown to the Patriots continue intensifying as speculation after reports of Brown visiting Seaport to look for residence.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 07:26 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Trade speculation surrounding AJ Brown and the New England Patriots intensified again after Boston radio host Jim Murray claimed a source told him the Eagles star could soon be discussing residency options in the Boston area.

A J Brown continues to be linked with the New England Patriots amid growing offseason trade speculation surrounding the Eagles star.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Murray said “Will be speaking with management at one of the big, fancy condo developments in the Seaport this week regarding residency.”

The comment immediately renewed speculation about Brown potentially reuniting with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, his former coach with the Tennessee Titans.

AJ Brown is one of the league’s most consistent wide recievers. He has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Brown’s future in Philadelphia has become uncertain. According to reports, Brown is not satisfied with his role in the offense system.

The relation between the player and the management is also not healthy. Along with this, Brown’s relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has further fueled speculation.

However, here is no official confirmation regarding the trade, but the New England Patriots need a number one wide receiver since they released Stefon Diggs.

 
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