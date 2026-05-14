Trade speculation surrounding AJ Brown and the New England Patriots intensified again after Boston radio host Jim Murray claimed a source told him the Eagles star could soon be discussing residency options in the Boston area.

A J Brown continues to be linked with the New England Patriots amid growing offseason trade speculation surrounding the Eagles star.(Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Murray said “Will be speaking with management at one of the big, fancy condo developments in the Seaport this week regarding residency.”

The comment immediately renewed speculation about Brown potentially reuniting with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, his former coach with the Tennessee Titans.

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{{^usCountry}} Trade rumors around the wide receiver AJ Brown and the New England Patriots were one of the highlighted headlines in the NFL off season. It has intensified after the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini row. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trade rumors around the wide receiver AJ Brown and the New England Patriots were one of the highlighted headlines in the NFL off season. It has intensified after the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini row. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Patriots face stiff competition from top NFC team; insider weighs in AJ Brown's trade rumors gain fresh momentum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Patriots face stiff competition from top NFC team; insider weighs in AJ Brown's trade rumors gain fresh momentum {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The financial constraints of the Philadelphia Eagles regarding AJ Brown will end by June 1. As the date nears, the speculation about the deal is heating up, and Murray's remarks added another layer to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The financial constraints of the Philadelphia Eagles regarding AJ Brown will end by June 1. As the date nears, the speculation about the deal is heating up, and Murray's remarks added another layer to it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Established NFL players own multiple properties, but for Brown, neither friends nor relatives reside in Boston. Moreover, Seaport is not far from the Gillette Stadium, so for media circles it's easy to put everything together. Fans and experts were already expecting that Brown was going to reunite with Mike Vrabel and join the Patriots. AJ Brown A Lucrative Trade Option {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established NFL players own multiple properties, but for Brown, neither friends nor relatives reside in Boston. Moreover, Seaport is not far from the Gillette Stadium, so for media circles it's easy to put everything together. Fans and experts were already expecting that Brown was going to reunite with Mike Vrabel and join the Patriots. AJ Brown A Lucrative Trade Option {{/usCountry}}

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AJ Brown is one of the league’s most consistent wide recievers. He has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Brown’s future in Philadelphia has become uncertain. According to reports, Brown is not satisfied with his role in the offense system.

The relation between the player and the management is also not healthy. Along with this, Brown’s relationship with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has further fueled speculation.

However, here is no official confirmation regarding the trade, but the New England Patriots need a number one wide receiver since they released Stefon Diggs.

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