AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' latest move gives Patriots a much-needed boost

Speculations around AJ Brown's career with the Philadelphia Eagles have strengthened after the Eagles' latest move in the wide receiver market.

A.J. Brown celebrates on the field, showcasing his trademark intensity as trade rumors surround the Eagles star ahead of the NFL Draft(Instagram)

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As per reports, the Eagles are going to acquire Dontayvion Wicks, the current wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, by exchanging a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. While the Eagles have not confirmed any intention to trade Brown, the timing of the move has intensified discussions around his future.

According to Wick's agent, Per David Mulugheta, he will receive a salary of $12.5 million in a one-year contract that can be extended based on performance.

One of the biggest challenges in front of the Eagles is finance. Eagles probably will not trade Brown before June 1 due to salary cap regulations. If he is traded before the date, it will cost them $43 million as dead cap; otherwise, $16 million.

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{{^usCountry}} This financial structure has made timing central to any negotiations, effectively pushing serious trade discussions into the later part of the offseason. Patriots linked as potential destination {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This financial structure has made timing central to any negotiations, effectively pushing serious trade discussions into the later part of the offseason. Patriots linked as potential destination {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with ongoing rumors the New England Patriots are strongly linked with Brown. The Patriots' need for a top-tier wide receiver ignites the speculations. The situation in Philadelphia could provide an opening, especially if roster decisions continue to point towards a reshuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with ongoing rumors the New England Patriots are strongly linked with Brown. The Patriots' need for a top-tier wide receiver ignites the speculations. The situation in Philadelphia could provide an opening, especially if roster decisions continue to point towards a reshuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, any deal may come with complications. If the trade is delayed beyond June 1, it could limit what New England can offer in terms of future draft capital, adding complexity to negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, any deal may come with complications. If the trade is delayed beyond June 1, it could limit what New England can offer in terms of future draft capital, adding complexity to negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, insiders have indicated that Brown’s future “remains a topic of conversation,” reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the situation rather than any confirmed decision. Uncertainty continues despite speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, insiders have indicated that Brown’s future “remains a topic of conversation,” reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the situation rather than any confirmed decision. Uncertainty continues despite speculation {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official information from the Eagles. For now, Brown will remain as a key part of the Eagles’ roster. Moves will depend on a combination of financial flexibility, draft strategy, and long-term planning.

As the offseason progresses, the Eagles’ recent decisions have ensured that the conversation around Brown is far from over, keeping teams like the Patriots firmly in the spotlight.

By Roshan Tony

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