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AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' latest move gives Patriots a much-needed boost

Eagles’ receivers move fuels AJ Brown trade talk, with Patriots emerging as key contenders amid cap and timing challenges.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:25 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Speculations around AJ Brown's career with the Philadelphia Eagles have strengthened after the Eagles' latest move in the wide receiver market.

A.J. Brown celebrates on the field, showcasing his trademark intensity as trade rumors surround the Eagles star ahead of the NFL Draft(Instagram)

As per reports, the Eagles are going to acquire Dontayvion Wicks, the current wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, by exchanging a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. While the Eagles have not confirmed any intention to trade Brown, the timing of the move has intensified discussions around his future.

According to Wick's agent, Per David Mulugheta, he will receive a salary of $12.5 million in a one-year contract that can be extended based on performance.

One of the biggest challenges in front of the Eagles is finance. Eagles probably will not trade Brown before June 1 due to salary cap regulations. If he is traded before the date, it will cost them $43 million as dead cap; otherwise, $16 million.

Despite the growing speculation, there has been no official information from the Eagles. For now, Brown will remain as a key part of the Eagles’ roster. Moves will depend on a combination of financial flexibility, draft strategy, and long-term planning.

As the offseason progresses, the Eagles’ recent decisions have ensured that the conversation around Brown is far from over, keeping teams like the Patriots firmly in the spotlight.

By Roshan Tony

 
nfl philadelphia eagles sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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