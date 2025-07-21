AJ Styles returns to TNA after 11 years, hails Leon Slater as ‘the future’ at Slammiversary 2025. Watch

AJ Styles made a shocking return to TNA Wrestling during Slammiversary 2025, showing up after 11 long years. The crowd went absolutely wild as the “Phenomenal One” walked into the same ring that helped launch his legendary career, TNA Wrestling reported. While he did not wrestle, the appearance was not just for show. Styles took the mic and gave a heartfelt shoutout to Leon Slater, calling him “the future” and passing the torch in a way only AJ could. AJ Styles aka the "Phenomenal One" returned to TNA Wrestling during Slammiversary 2025.(X/@ThisIsTNA)

Also read: Adam Pearce fakes WWE Exit in emotional video, here’s what happened next

AJ Styles returns to TNA

AJ Styles earlier shared a heart-warming post on X (formerly Twitter) before making his long-awaited comeback to TNA. In a letter addressed to his younger self, Styles wrote, “You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.” Of course, the fans went crazy as AJ walked into the ring.

It was a moment that really hit home, like, one of those rare wrestling scenes where the past meets the future in real time. During the live show, the makers announced that this year’s Slammiversary also pulled in 7,682 fans at New York’s UBS Arena, the biggest turnout for a TNA show in North America ever, Sports Illustrated reported.

AJ, now a WWE Raw superstar, was able to appear thanks to the new partnership between WWE and TNA that kicked off earlier this year. That collaboration has already led to several cross-brand appearances, including NXT stars popping up in TNA, and vice versa.

Also read: Where does Aaron Rodgers stand as QB this season? Latest rankings will shock you

Jacy Jayne wins big

Right now, both of TNA’s top titles are with NXT wrestlers. Trick Williams holds the TNA World Title, and Jacy Jayne just beat Masha Slamovich at Slammiversary to take the Knockouts Championship. Jayne’s match was brutal. Both women gave it their all, but Slamovich looked totally worn out near the end. That’s when Jayne landed her Rolling Encore finisher and pinned her clean.

With that win, she’s now holding two major titles, the Knockouts Championship and the NXT Women’s Title. With Styles back in a TNA ring, younger talent getting their moment, and both promotions now working together, Slammiversary 2025 was not just a pay-per-view; it felt like a fresh start.

FAQs:

1. Why did AJ Styles return to TNA in 2025?

AJ Styles returned to TNA at Slammiversary 2025 after 11 years to deliver a surprise appearance. While he didn’t wrestle, he endorsed rising star Leon Slater.

2. Did AJ Styles wrestle at Slammiversary 2025?

No, AJ Styles did not wrestle at Slammiversary 2025. His return was a special appearance, where he gave a powerful promo and praised Leon Slater.

3. Is AJ Styles back in TNA full-time?

As of now, AJ Styles has not returned to TNA full-time. He remains an active WWE Superstar on the Raw brand. His appearance was made possible due to the recent TNA–WWE partnership.