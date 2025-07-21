Adam Pearce fakes WWE Exit in emotional video, here’s what happened next

Adam Pearce had a message for his fans. In a video posted to his Instagram on Sunday, the WWE Raw General Manager appeared serious and emotional as he addressed his followers. “Happy Sunday everybody,” he began, his tone quiet and reflective. “Not exactly sure how to start this. Got some unfortunate news this morning… on a Sunday.” The setup felt all too familiar - the kind of somber, farewell-style video fans have seen from wrestlers in the past. Adam Pearce even went on to say he was grateful to share the news personally before it became public.(Instagram/@scrapdaddyap)

Pearce even went on to say he was grateful to share the news personally before it became public. “All of us realize that at some point the journey comes to an end,” he said, his voice steady. “And I guess, bottom line is…”

Adam Pearce’s Rickroll twist leaves fans in stitches

Just as the suspense peaked, the video abruptly cut to Rick Astley’s unmistakable 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.” Yep - it was a rickroll.

For a brief moment, fans really believed Adam Pearce was about to say goodbye. The way he spoke felt all too real - like the kind of announcement no one wants to hear. But instead of parting ways with WWE, Pearce pulled off one of the funniest pranks fans have seen in a while.

Still an essential figure on Raw

The bit worked because it played into how unpredictable wrestling can be. These days, you never know when a contract is ending or a release is looming. And Pearce - who has been around the block more than a few times - clearly knows how to lean into that uncertainty. When the video flipped into Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," fans couldn’t help but laugh at how well they’d been played.

According to sescoops, Pearce brings edge and personality to Raw every week. Since taking the reins, he has helped steer the show back into a groove, bringing more consistency to storylines and letting wrestlers shine. His presence has made Raw feel a little more grounded, a little more real - even when the drama’s anything but.

WWE’s had a few surprise departures in the last year, but Pearce? He’s not going anywhere right now. And judging by how fans reacted, that is a good thing.

FAQs

Why is Adam Pearce being replaced?

He was replaced for a few days by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis when he went on vacation.

Is Adam Pearce still in the WWE?

Yes, he is still in the pro-wrestling league.

Why doesn't Adam Pearce wrestle?

He explained in 2023 that he does not wrestle due to physical and mental burnout after years of participating in matches.