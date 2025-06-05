Will Adam Pearce replace Jey Uso at MITB 2025 with a WWE veteran?

Things are looking rough for Jey Uso heading into Money in the Bank 2025. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins and his crew launched a vicious attack on Jey. To make matters worse, Bronson Reed hit him with multiple Tsunamis, leaving fans seriously worried about how Jey's holding up—especially with a huge tag team match just days away. Jey is scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes this Saturday to take on John Cena and Logan Paul.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jey is scheduled to team up with Cody Rhodes this Saturday to take on John Cena and Logan Paul. But after what went down on RAW, there’s real concern he won’t be cleared to compete.

And that’s not the only thing on Jey’s plate.

He’s also got to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Gunther next week on RAW. Between that and all the enemies he’s got right now—Rollins’ crew, Cena and Logan, and Gunther—he’s being pulled in every direction. It’s no surprise that RAW GM Adam Pearce might have to step in and pull Jey from the tag match at MITB for the sake of his health.

If that happens, fans are already speculating about a possible replacement. The most obvious (and dramatic) choice? Jey’s own brother, Jimmy Uso. Sure, the two have had their ups and downs, but when it really matters, Jimmy’s always shown up for Jey. If Jey can’t go, Jimmy stepping in would make for one heck of a moment.

That said, nothing is official yet. We still don’t know the full extent of Jey’s injuries, and Pearce hasn’t made any announcements.

Meanwhile, Gunther isn’t wasting time. The Ring General is locked in on getting his title back from Jey, and he’s been pretty vocal about it. He lost to Jey at WrestleMania 41 after tapping out, but on RAW this week, he made it clear he’s ready for revenge.

“Because ever since that day I lost to you at WrestleMania, I knew I'd avenge this. And right now? You're making it very, very easy for me. Jey in one week, the party is over.”

Gunther clearly thinks Jey’s taking on too much—and honestly, he might have a point.

Jey hasn’t even held the title for two months yet, and while WWE usually lets champs keep the belt a while, this could be one of those rare moments where they shake things up fast. If Jey’s not at 100%, Gunther could easily take advantage and walk out with the gold.

Jey Uso’s got a brutal week ahead of him—if he can even make it to Saturday. And right now, nothing feels guaranteed.