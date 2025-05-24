All-NBA snub team 2025: Devin Booker, Trae Young lead list; Lakers star gets special mention

The 2024-25 All-NBA teams were released on Friday with Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charts. Also in the first All-NBA team were Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, who made the first team for the first time. Devin Booker led the All-NBA snub team 2025(Getty Images via AFP)

LeBron James led the second team. He was joined by Anthony Edwards, Evan Mobley, Stephen Curry, and Jalen Brunson.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Williams were named to the third team.

Read More: Knicks' Jalen Brunson only gets starstruck for one celebrity at MSG, and it’s not who you’d expect

However, fans noted that several big names were left out of the three lists. We looked into these players' seasons and made an All-NBA snub team.

Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker, Trae Young lead All-NBA snub team

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers was the NBA’s sixth-leading scorer at 27.1 points per game. With 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals, and a 43.8/33.7/87.1 shooting split, his all-around scoring kept Philly in the playoff hunt (19-27 record). His recent surge (29.1 points, 7.0 assists in January) and league-leading 86 clutch points (tied with Young) made his omission surprising.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a four-time All-Star. Booker averaged 25.5 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals on 44.4/34.1/89.3 shooting. Despite Phoenix’s middling 24-22 record, Booker’s 14 games with 30+ points and recent hot streak (29.0 points over 10 games) under new coach Mike Budenholzer underscored his elite scoring.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, a three-time All-Star, led the NBA with 11.4 assists per game, adding 22.7 points, 1.3 steals, and 25 double-doubles (only non-center to achieve this), on 40.2/34.0/85.4 shooting. Despite Atlanta’s 22-25 record, Young’s playmaking fueled their NBA Cup semifinal run and kept them in the Play-In mix.

Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets, a first-time All-Star in 2025, averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 49.6% shooting in 76 games.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, and Lakers guard Luka Doncic did not receive an All-NBA vote because of the games played requirement.