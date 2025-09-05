Amari Cooper retired: Jakobi Meyers' fantasy stocks boost after trade talks, Geno Smith likely to suffer

Amari Cooper informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he has decided to retire after 10 seasons, NFL Network reported on Thursday. The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's decision comes only days after he signed with the Raiders, the team that drafted him back in 2015. Amari Cooper has decided to retire from the NFL after 10 years(X)

Only last week, Cooper told reporters, “Trust me, I still have some juice left.” The 31-year-old played for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2015-18 before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. He also joined the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns before returning to Las Vegas. He had 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns last season in 14 games with the Browns and Bills.

Cooper totaled 711 catches for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns in 154 career games (143 starts).

Amari Cooper's retirement will likely improve Jakobi Meyers' fantasy outlook. The 28-year-old, now leader of the Raiders WR pack, said on Wednesday that he dropped his trade request and will play for his teammates.

"I asked, they said no," Meyers said. "That's where that stopped. I mean, I'm just going to keep doing my job until something shakes out either way, honestly. I don't know which way it's going to go, but I'll be ready for whatever."

Meyers added, "I ain't tripping," and admitted he didn't know if the Raiders would extend a new contract offer.

"But you've got to find a way to separate yourself from all the business," he said, adding he was hopeful the Raiders would agree that he proved his worth last season. "I thought they would see it that way -- they don't."

Meyers became the Raiders' No 1 after the 2024 trade of Davante Adams. However, Amari Cooper's addition meant a demotion for the 28-year-old. But, now that his senior has retired, Meyers' fantasy stocks will boost.

Meanwhile, quarterback Geno Smith loses a potentially threatening weapon in Cooper.