‘Another Sherrone Moore…’: Brian Smith's Ohio firing draws sharp reaction; ‘he is shocked’

Brian Smith was fired by Ohio on Wednesday(X) Days after the Sherrone Moore saga broke out, another college scandal seems to be brewing Days after the Sherrone Moore saga broke out, another college scandal seems to be brewing. On Wednesday, Ohio fired coach Brian Smith, and that too with cause. This comes after he was placed on administrative review of his actions while an employee.

The university said that ‘Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University’. However, no details were disclosed.

Smith's attorney, however, issued a stern statement.

"We vigorously dispute Ohio University's grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith," Rex Elliott said.

"He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name. Coach Smith is an ethical man who has done an exemplary job for the University. He wants nothing but the best for the players, coaches, and the entire Bobcat community."

Meanwhile, several social media users brought up Sherrone Moore. “After the Sherrone Moore scandal, what the hell could Brian Smith have possibly done to get fired? Ohio is saying NOTHING and seemingly nobody knows the details… such a wild scene playing out here,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The 45-year-old coach was placed on indefinite leave on December 1, shortly after the Bobcats wrapped up an 8–4 season. He had only recently been elevated to the top job. When Ohio announced his promotion from associate head coach on December 18, 2024, the university struck a notably optimistic tone, praising his character, leadership and role in the program’s recent success.

He was selected to take over the Bobcats following Tim Albin’s departure to Charlotte, a move that came after Albin guided Ohio to the Mid-American Conference championship in 2024.

With Smith sidelined, John Hauser stepped in as interim head coach and will lead the team when Ohio meets UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday.