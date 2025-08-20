Anthony Richardson's agent drops ominous 6-word remark on QB's Colts future, 'We have...'

The Indianapolis Colts' naming Daniel Jones as their first-choice quarterback on Tuesday has cast a shadow on Richardson's future. Richardson, the Colts' fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, said that he respects the franchise's decision. However, his agents are not so sure. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. throws a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Deiric Jackson, Richardson's agent, gave out a reaction to the media that has further fueled doubts on Richardson's future in Indianapolis. Jackson spoke to ESPN's Stephen Holder and "wondered aloud" about the QB's future with the Colts.

"We have a lot to discuss," Deiric Jackson told Holder, seemingly suggesting that the QB's camp could look for potential trades. However, Jackson didn't say anything concrete on it.

“Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now,” he added. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Richardson Respects Colts' Decision

Despite his agents speculating about a potential trade, Richardson himself has shown respect for the decision made by the Colts. Richardson said that though he was surprised by the team's decision, he was "surprised by it."

He added that the team's choosing Daniels as the QB does not undermine the work he has put in in the preseason.

Also read: Anthony Richardson's 5-word reaction to Colts' key Daniel Jones decision

“They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning," Richardson said. "You have to respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the work I've put in. It doesn't say I haven't improved. I'm proud of the improvement I've made.”

“I guess you could say (I was) somewhat surprised, but at the end of the day we all knew somebody was going to have to be on this end of the stick and, you know, it was me,” the QB added.