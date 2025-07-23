Arsenal vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch in US and UK?

Arsenal began its pre-season with a friendly game against Serie A side AC Milan in Singapore on Wednesday, July 23. Starting the preparations for the 2025-26 season, the Gunners are currently playing the first of their three matches as part of the Asia tour, The Sporting News reported. The Premier League club ended the last season with yet another second-place finish, only behind Liverpool. Arsenal vs AC Milan game underway at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore(AFP)

Arsenal vs AC Milan

Starting lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): David Raya (GK), Ben White, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice, Ethan Nwaneri, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz.

AC Milan (3-5-2): Pietro Terracianno (GK), Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Strahinja Pavlovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Samuele Ricci, Yunus Musah, Davide Bartesaghi, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao.

Arsenal has strengthened its squad in recent times with several new signings this summer. In the midfield, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have brought technical prowess, while Noni Madueke is another strong player that can be utilised in the starting position on the wings along with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. David Raya is joined by Kepa Arrizabalaga as a top choice backup.

However, the side continues to struggle with the striker position, with Gabriel Jesus recovering from an ACL injury. Arsenal hopes for a potential signing of Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP soon.

According to Liverpool.com, talks about Gyokeres joining the Premier League side are still underway, and fans could expect a major announcement next month. The Gunners' pre-season opening match is against AC Milan, which now features Luka Modric in its midfield.

Arsenal vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch?

The Arsenal vs AC Milan game kicked off at 7:30 AM ET on Wednesday, July 23. It is being hosted at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, which has a total capacity of 55,000.

Fans of the two sides across the United States can watch their match live on the CBS Sports Network, besides streaming it on as Paramount+.

In the UK, people will not get to see the game on TV, but can live-stream it on Arsenal.com as well as the official Arsenal app. The early bird pass could be purchased for $13.50.

The pre-season pass includes the game against AC Milan as well as four others against Newcastle, Tottenham, Athletic Club and Villarreal.

FAQs:

1. Where can I watch Arsenal v Milan?

In the US, the match is available on CBS Sports Network on TV.

2. How to watch Arsenal friendly?

The game can be live-streamed on Paramount+.

3. Who played for both Arsenal and AC Milan?

Jens Lehmann played six seasons for Arsenal FC as well as a single season for AC Milan.