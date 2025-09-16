Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez had to be removed from Monday's game against the visiting Texas Rangers after injuring his left leg while crossing the plate. The Astros announced the three-time All-Star suffered a sprained ankle. Astros' Yordan Alvarez (ankle sprain) exits vs. Rangers

With Jeremy Pena on second and Alvarez on first with no outs in the bottom of the first, Carlos Correa topped a ball between the plate and the mound. Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter fielded the ball cleanly, but slipped as he fired the ball over first baseman Jake Burger's head.

Pena scored easily and Alvarez ran through a stop sign to score as well. As Alvarez stepped over the leg of catcher Jonah Heim to evade a tag and touch the plate, he slipped and lost his balance and ability to slow down. Alvarez hopped in pain toward th dugout until teammate Christian Walker was able to stop his momentum.

Alvarez put little weight on his left leg as he hobbled down the dugout steps. Rookie outfielder Zach Cole entered the game for Alvarez in the top of the second.

The injury comes at a particularly inopportune time for the Astros , who had fallen one game behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the American League West title entering Monday's action.

Monday's game marked Alvarez's 48th game of the season as he missed 100 games after injuring his hand on May 2. Since returning to Houston's lineup on Aug. 26, the lefty slugger had posted a .369 average with three homers and nine RBIs in 78 plate appearances.

For the year, he owns a .273/.364/.430 slash line along with six homers and 27 RBIs.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.