Bears brace for old nemesis Aaron Rodgers, Steelers FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-PIT/PREVIEW Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers notoriously claimed ownership of the Chicago Bears while leading the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Whether he gets the opportunity to prolong that proprietorship during Sunday's meeting of division leaders remains questionable.

Rodgers boasts 24 career victories against Chicago but his status for the Steelers' visit to the Bears is uncertain. Rodgers fractured his left, non- throwing wrist during last week's 34-12 victory against Cincinnati, throwing for a touchdown before backup Mason Rudolph entered in the second half.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Rodgers won't need surgery but the team might not fully be able to evaluate the wrist until Friday.

"The variables are stabilizing it and making sure that he's safe and he can protect himself as he falls," Tomlin said. "And then lastly, obviously, how effective he can be."

Pittsburgh remains atop the AFC North while Chicago leads the NFC North on the legs of three straight victories.

Tomlin witnessed Rodgers in action for multiple practice this week but on Friday he still wasn't ready to make his final call. He denied there was any pause for "medical clearance" and indicated the green light was already given.

"We've still got some time. He was listed as a partial participant and given a questionable designation and we'll see where the weekend leads us," Tomlin said.

"I'm not a medical expert or Aaron we'll see. As I mentioned, it's non- surgical. As soon as they secure it and know he can protect himself, will be comfortable."

Rodgers insists there's not an added impetus to face Chicago, against whom he has thrown 60 touchdown passes, more than any other foe.

"There's incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and, I think, Thursday in that city," he said.

The Bears are trotting out an inexperienced back seven defensively. All three starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds , T.J. Edwards and Noah Sewell were ruled out Friday. Cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquon Brisker are questionable.

Whether it's Rodgers or Rudolph under center, Pittsburgh may also have to be without running back Jaylen Warren , who left the Cincinnati game and didn't practice Wednesday.

The Steelers will meet a Bears defense that leads the NFL in turnover differential at plus-16. Kevin Byard III and Nahshon Wright snagged interceptions to help visiting Chicago edge the Minnesota Vikings 19-17 last week in a game that ended on Cairo Santos' 48-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bears also have benefited from strong play from nickelback C.J. Gardner- Johnson.

"C.J. is definitely a playmaker," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "He's a guy we're going to want on the field. When we feel good about Kyler being ready, we'll make sure we have a good plan in place in terms of how we set that up."

While Bears quarterback Caleb Williams remains healthy, Johnson is hoping for more consistency from the second-year pro, who had a season-low QBR of 23.7 and completed just 50% of his passes against Minnesota. Left tackle Theo Benedet was limited by a quad injury, which could complicate protection facing T.J. Watt and the Steelers.

Williams helped engineer his third straight fourth-quarter comeback, boosting the Bears' morale as they avoided an 0-3 start in division play.

"We're bought in," Williams said. "We believe. Like I said after the game, we've got all the guys that we need; we've got everybody. We just have to go out there and execute for the whole game, all 60 minutes."

Johnson complimented the development of rookie wide receiver Luther Burden, saying he has "steadily climbed" while logging six receptions for 78 yards in the past two weeks.

The Steelers are 1-6 in Chicago during the Super Bowl era. Their past two visits to Soldier Field, in 2009 and 2017, were losses by nine combined points.

