Belmont Stakes 2025: Date, time, how to watch, and probable horses

Anticipation is building as the Belmont Stakes 2025 draws near, promising high stakes and even higher drama. As the final leg of the prestigious Triple Crown series, the Belmont is more than just a race — it is a grueling test of stamina, strategy, and heart. With the eyes of the racing world fixed on the track, fans are eager to witness which contender will rise to the challenge and claim their place in the sport’s storied legacy. The Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course is the final leg of the Triple Crown. (New York Racing Association via AP, File)(AP)

When is the Belmont Stakes 2025? Where will the race take place?

This year’s Belmont Stakes will take place at the historic Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York — a temporary home for the event due to ongoing renovations at Belmont Park. Scheduled for Saturday, June 7, 2025, the race is set to begin at 7:04 p.m. ET, with fans across the country tuning in to witness the thrilling finale of the Triple Crown series.

The Belmont Stakes is an annual event that usually takes place at Belmont Park, Elmont, New York. The Test of the Champion race will be run over a distance of 1.25 miles this year. It is known to be the most difficult race of the Triple Crown, as reported by Fox Sports.

Which Horses are participating in Belmont Stakes 2025?

At least eight horses are expected to compete in this year’s Belmont Stakes, promising an exciting and competitive field. The official post position draw is scheduled for Monday, June 2, at 5 p.m. ET. While the final lineup is yet to be confirmed, the following contenders are already generating buzz.

Baeza

Gosger

Grande

Heart of Honor

Hill Road

Journalism (Preakness winner)

Rodriguez

Sovereignty (Kentucky Derby winner)

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2025?

Fans won’t have to miss a moment of the action, as the 2025 Belmont Stakes will be broadcast live on FOX, with additional coverage available through the FOX Sports app. Whether watching from home or on the go, viewers can catch every stride and story of the event.