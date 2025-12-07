Big 12 Championship winner prize money: How much will Texas Tech get after making CFP? Breakdown explained

Texas Tech Red Raiders players celebrate after the team's win over the BYU Cougars for the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 6, 2025.(Getty Images via AFP) Texas Tech beat BYU Cougars 34-7 to win the Big 12 Championship game on December 6, and in the process have made the College Football Playoff. Texas Tech beat BYU Cougars 34-7, winning the Big 12 Championship game on December 6. They've now made the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech reportedly spent $25 million building the team roster and many might be wondering how much they will get from their win.

Here's an explanation of the prize breakdown after winning the Big 12 Championship game.

Big 12 Championship Prize Money

Teams do not get any prize money for winning conferences. Those who win the national championship also do not get any prize money.

Thus, there is no money specifically set aside for the winner of the Big 12 Championship game, in this case, Texas Tech. However, this does not mean they'll go home empty handed.

Texas Tech prize breakdown explained

All revenue is pooled at the conference level and then member schools get it as part of the annual operating budget. The primary financial benefits come from overall conference revenue share and College Football Playoff (CFP) participation payouts.

Texas Tech gets the full share of the conference's total revenue as one of the original members of the Big 12. For the 2024-2025 year, this pool stood at $558 million. Thus full member schools got something between $35-$40 million.

Winning the championship has reportedly earned Texas Tech a CFP place. This leads to additional money for the Big 12 conference. For each team that makes the playoff's first round, the conference gets $4 million. Another $4 million payout comes for reaching the quarterfinals. For semis and the final, the conference gets $6 million per team.

Thus, while the success of Texas Tech will benefit the pool and thus themselves, there is no direct gain. An increased pool size means Texas Tech will get more money, but internal distribution policies dictate how it'll be divvied up.