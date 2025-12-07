Jon Pardi Big 12 Championship game halftime performance slammed; ‘tanking entire career’

Jon Pardi's performance during the halftime show of the Big 12 Championship game between Texas Tech and BYU, on December 6, was slammed by many online. Jon Pardi's performance at the Texas Tech vs BYU game was criticized.(REUTERS)

Many slammed the 40-year-old country music singer, known for hits like Heartache Medication and Dirt on my Boots.

Reactions to Jon Pardi's performance

Several people, watching the game, took to X to slam Pardi's performance. “Is Jon Pardi hammered?,” a person asked. Another added, “Jon Pardi tanking his entire career with one halftime performance.”

Yet another person said, “Jon Pardi sounds like a drunk guy doing karaoke of a Jon Pardi song.”

One person even quipped “I have secondhand embarrassment from Jon Pardi’s halftime show. That sounded horrible. How do I get into the music business? I might actually have a shot at it.”

However, one person seemed to love Pardi's performance, typing in all caps, “HELL OF A F**KING PERFORMANCE FROM JON PARDI FOR THE BIG 10 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME HALFTIME SHOW. PUT COUNTRY MUSIC AS THE SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW.”

Photos of the halftime show were also shared online, where Texas Tech and BYU's marching bands performer along with the singer.

With many not liking the performance, another person brought up the Super Bowl halftime show. “After watching Jon Pardi at the Big 12 Championship halftime… I’m not sure why people feel so justified trashing Super Bowl halftime selections. If this is the alternative, maybe we should appreciate those shows a little more,” the individual wrote.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime show has already generated a lot of controversy, due to Bad Bunny being selected as the performer. The Puerto Rican musician's statements on ICE and the fact that most of his songs are not in English, have not gone down well with many in the US.

At the time of writing, the Texas Tech Raiders lead 21-7 against the BYU Cougars.