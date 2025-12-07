Joey McGuire's sweet reaction to Texas Tech's Big 12 win; positive update on contract - Watch

Head coach Joey McGuire of the Texas Tech Red Raiders waves to fans before the game against the BYU Cougars (Getty Images via AFP) Joey McGuire couldn't help himself. The 54-year-old was immediately teary-eyed after Texas Tech beat BYU on Saturday Joey McGuire couldn't help himself. The 54-year-old was immediately teary-eyed after Texas Tech beat BYU on Saturday to secure the Big 12 Championship. The Red Raiders won the game 34-7.

Cameron Dickey scored right after the first of linebacker Ben Roberts’ two interceptions in the second half. Texas has now certainly locked up a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

After investing millions of dollars in the transfer portal, the Red Raiders (12-1, No. 4 CFP) have their first Big 12 title. They are one of only six schools that have been part of all 30 Big 12 seasons. They are also going to the CFP for the first time, though their win likely prevented the Big 12 from getting a second team in the playoff.

Behren Morton, who didn’t play in Tech’s only loss at Arizona State, threw two TDs to Cody Eakin, and Stone Harrington kicked four field goals for the Red Raiders.

However, the man in focus was coach Joey McGuire, especially since his contract was recently extended.

Texas Tech is locking in its future with McGuire, announcing Tuesday that the program has reached a long-term agreement to keep him in Lubbock through the 2032 season.

The university said the contract, which spans seven years, will boost McGuire’s base pay and include additional incentives tied to postseason results and conference achievements.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt praised the extension as a strategic commitment, noting that Texas Tech’s rise under McGuire is no temporary surge. “We believe the future of Texas Tech Football has never been brighter under Coach McGuire's leadership,”

McGuire’s impact this season has been unmistakable. Texas Tech steamrolled through an 11-1 regular-season slate, winning every game by at least 20 points and earning a spot inside the CFP committee’s top five.

Over McGuire’s four-year tenure, Texas Tech has compiled 24 conference wins, more than any other Big 12 team in that stretch, and a 34-17 record overall. His win total through 51 games matches the best mark in school history since Jim Carlen posted the same figure from 1970 to 1973.

McGuire said the extension reflects a shared vision. “I couldn't be more thankful for Kirby Hocutt and our administration for the belief in this football program,” he said, adding that he and his family have deep ties to Lubbock. He stressed that competing for championships should become the expectation, not the exception.

