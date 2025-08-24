Boomer Esiason says Bengals won’t cover hotel costs for Ring of Honor trip

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason has highlighted the team’s frugal reputation, saying the franchise will not cover his hotel costs for his upcoming Ring of Honor induction, Reuters reported. Esiason, who played for the Bengals from 1984 to 1992 and briefly in 1997, led the team to Super Bowl XXIII. Boomer Esiason will be honored by his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.(Getty Images via AFP)

The former quarterback spoke about the issue on his radio show, Boomer and Gio on WFAN in New York, sharing details of the invitation he received.

Limited perks for Ring of Honor inductees

The invitation, sent via email, offered Esiason two free game tickets for the Bengals’ October 26 game against the New York Jets, where he will be formally honored. Former offensive lineman Dave Lapham and cornerback Lemar Parrish will also be inducted as part of the Class of 2025.

However, the invite included only discounted hotel rooms at the Renaissance Hotel and no complimentary travel. Esiason read from the invite, “If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate.” He continued, “Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend," the invite read.

Esiason thought he might be covering the price of the flight tickets as well. “I don’t know how to take this invite, that’s the thing,” he said, as reported by wmbdradio. He did not reveal if he had booked a room to meet the Friday deadline for a discount.

Boomer Esiason on Bengals’ frugal approach

Podcast co-host Gregg Giannotti criticized the arrangement, saying, “Your name is on the stadium… I’m sorry, but for an NFL franchise, that’s embarrassing.” Esiason, on the other hand, joked that he might travel with the Jets to save costs. The situation still shows how careful the Bengals are with spending, something that has been noticed by many recently.

Esiason’s remarks come at a time when there have been many instances of the Bengals’ frugal ways, like in ongoing contract talks with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, as reported by wmbdradio. Even with its frugal approach, the team still honors its former players, though the perks might be limited.

Esiason, 64, is a respected NFL figure and an important part of Bengals history. He may have to cover some travel and hotel costs himself, but his Ring of Honor induction will still celebrate his contributions to the team.

FAQs

Q1. What is Boomer Esiason being honored for?

He is being inducted into the Bengals’ Ring of Honor for his contributions as a quarterback and for leading the team to Super Bowl XXIII.

Q2. Will the Bengals pay for Boomer Esiason’s hotel?

No, according to Esiason and the invitation, the team is only offering discounted hotel rooms, not covering the cost.

Q3. When is the Ring of Honor induction?

The induction ceremony will take place on October 26, 2025, during the Bengals’ game against the New York Jets.