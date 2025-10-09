Brock Purdy vs Mac Jones heats up; 49ers give troubling update on injured QB ahead of Week 6

The Brock Purdy vs Mac Jones problem seems real. The San Francisco 49ers regular starter, Purdy, did not practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to play the Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old is dealing with a toe injury, which he sustained during a Week 1 contest vs the Seattle Seahawks. Brock Purdy #13 and Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks (Getty Images via AFP)

Purdy is ‘week-to-week’, according to the latest update. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that the star quarterback is ‘progressing’, and the 49ers are not placing him on injured reserve as of now.

However, the issue at hand is the Mac Jones vs Purdy chatter. While management has confirmed that there is no QB controversy and the plan is to hand over the team to Brock Purdy once he is back, Jones' performances have made a strong case for him.

Purdy, who is on a five-year, $265 million extension, has thrown 9 interceptions in his past 8 starts. The team has recorded six losses in that period.

Now, Jones is roughly 13 times cheaper than Purdy per season on average. He is being paid a little over $4 million per year. Plus, the interceptions are much fewer. The team has a 4-1 record so far.

Purdy, 25, has completed 48 of 73 passes for 586 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions in his two games as a starter. Jones, 27, was 53-of-80 passing for 563 yards, with four scores and one pick while going 2-0 in his first two starts.

San Francisco 49ers Depth Chart

Offense

WR: Jauan Jennings (1st), Demarcus Robinson (2nd), Kendrick Bourne (3rd), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4th)

LT: Trent Williams (1st)

LG: Connor Colby (1st)

C: Jake Brendel (1st), Matt Hennessy (2nd)

RG: Dominick Puni (1st), Drew Moss (2nd)

RT: Colton McKivitz (1st), Austen Pleasants (2nd)

TE: Luke Farrell (1st), Jake Tonges (2nd), Brayden Willis (3rd)

WR: Ricky Pearsall (1st), Skyy Moore (2nd), Jordan Watkins (3rd)

RB: Christian McCaffrey (1st), Brian Robinson Jr. (2nd), Isaac Guerendo (3rd), Jordan James (4th)

FB: Kyle Juszczyk (1st)

QB: Brock Purdy (1st), Mac Jones (2nd)

Defense

LDE: Mykel Williams (1st), Bryce Huff (2nd), Robert Beal Jr. (3rd)

LDT: Kalia Davis (1st), Alfred Collins (2nd)

RDT: Jordan Elliott (1st), C.J. West (2nd), Jordan Jefferson (3rd)

RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos (1st), Sam Okuayinonu (2nd)

SAM: Luke Gifford (1st), Curtis Robinson (2nd)

MIKE: Fred Warner (1st), Tatum Bethune (2nd)

WILL: Dee Winters (1st), Nick Martin (2nd)

LCB: Renardo Green (1st), Chase Lucas (2nd)

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir (1st), Darrell Luter Jr. (2nd)

NB: Upton Stout (1st)

FS: Jason Pinnock (1st), Siran Neal (2nd)

SS: Marques Sigle (1st), Ji'Ayir Brown (2nd)