ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dre Greenlaw will wait a little bit longer to make his Denver Broncos debut as the linebacker was ruled out for a second straight game with a quadriceps injury. Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw to miss 2nd straight game with quadriceps injury

Tight end Nate Adkins also was listed as “out” when Denver plays at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Asked about Greenlaw's progress before the injury report was released Friday, coach Sean Payton responded, “all good.”

Greenlaw dealt with a quadriceps injury all offseason and tweaked it during a one-on-one drill in late July. He missed Denver's three preseason games and the season-opening win over Tennessee.

The 28-year-old Greenlaw has been navigating injuries since tearing his left Achilles tendon in the Super Bowl following the 2023 season while with San Francisco. He joined the Broncos on a three-year deal in the offseason.

Tight end Evan Engram , defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and inside linebacker Alex Singleton were full participants Friday. Engram injured his calf in the game against the Titans. He had three catches for 21 yards.

“It’s football. I mean, you get hit pretty hard, so there’s a lot of bumps and bruises,” Engram said after practice. “I’ve overcome a lot of them in my career. It’s just part of the game.”

Engram needs one more catch to reach 500 in his NFL career. He had 262 catches in five seasons with the New York Giants and 234 receptions in three years in Jacksonville.

“Those are really cool little milestones,” Engram said. “Definitely going to continue to work and try to keep racking them up.”

Payton won’t be moving the clocks forward when the Broncos land in Indianapolis. He said his plan is to keep the team’s internal clocks on Mountain time, which is two hours behind. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

“All the watches, clocks in the rooms, will be on Mountain time the whole time we’re there," Payton said.

