Broncos vs Colts: What is leverage penalty and how did it flip Sunday's game? Explained

The Denver Broncos vs the Indianapolis Colts game ended with the Colts winning 29-28 with a game-winning field goal by Colts kicker, Spencer Schrader. The option to score the goal came after a leverage penalty was awarded to the Colts, which allowed them to flip them game in the final moments. Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader celebrates with Sith Rigoberto Sanchez and Cam Bynum after Schrader kicked a game winning field goal against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 14.(AP)

A leverage penalty in the NFL happens when a defensive player tries to gain an unfair advantage on a field goal or extra point attempt. They are done for jumping or stepping on a teammate to block a kick or using another player’s body for leverage.

While on normal plays the penalty is 15 yards, if it happens on a field goal, it could prove detrimental for the affected team as the offense then usually gets a first down.

Why Was A Leverage Penalty Awarded To Colts?

A leverage penalty was awarded to the Colts because the referees deemed Broncos' defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike's intervention on a 60-yard field goal attempt by the Colts as "leverage."

It completely flipped the game as the Broncos were leading at the brink of the game's end, but after the leverage, the referee awarded the Colts the option of a 15-yard penalty or a short-field goal attempt. They chose the latter and took the game away from the Broncos in the final moments.

This story is being updated.