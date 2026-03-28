Bronny James impresses in Lakers return, gets nod from Redick and Doncic; dad LeBron proud

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a massive win over the Indiana Pacers. Luka Dončić led the scoring with a dominant forty-three-point performance tonight. The Pacers nearly erased a big lead during the intense fourth quarter. Bronny James stepped up when the game reached a very critical point. Fans cheered wildly as the final buzzer sounded in the packed arena. The Pacers struggled to stop the Lakers from scoring at the rim. This victory keeps the team high in the Western Conference playoff race. Luka smiled as he talked about the young guard after the match. The Lakers locker room felt very positive after the close game ended.

Coach JJ Redick Explains Why He Trusted Bronny In Crunch Time Bronny hit a seventeen-foot jumper with less than four minutes left. Luka Doncic called this pull-up shot a very important bucket for them. He noted that the young guard has shown massive improvement this year.

"Definitely a big improvement from last year," Doncic said. "I saw him in training camp, he was doing some stuff that I was really impressed with."

Coach JJ Redick praised the defensive energy Bronny brought to the court. The staff trusted him during a high-pressure moment in the game. Redick believes the rookie is finally finding his rhythm on the floor.

"Felt like this was a game we really needed him," Redick said. “His athleticism, his defense... we saw it last year, and we're seeing it again this year, just his growth as a player.”

Several veteran players patted the rookie on the back after the play. This specific jump shot gave the team a much-needed scoring cushion. The coach pointed to his speed and his lockdown perimeter defense skills.

LeBron James Tells That His Son Truly Belongs LeBron James told reporters that his son truly belongs in the NBA.

"So, just proud of him. I'm super proud of him," LeBron told The Athletic. "And he belongs. He belongs."

The Lakers now hold a strong record of forty-seven and twenty-six. They currently sit in third place within the tough Western Conference standings. Bronny continues to split his time between the NBA and the G League. This win helps the team solidify their spot for the upcoming playoffs.

By Prabhat Dwivedi