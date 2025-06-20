Caitlin Clark to Patrick Mahomes: Celebrity attendees of NBA Finals and expected for Game 7

The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play the NBA Finals Game 7 after the Pacers dominated their opponents in Game 6 to keep the series alive. (L to R) Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever look on during the second quarter in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Getty Images via AFP)

It has been an entertaining and closely fought finals series, going all the way down to the wire for the first time since 2016. While the fans have enjoyed it until now, several celebrities have also been in the house in the six games, and the trend is only going to rise in Game 7.

Celebrities who have attended the NBA Finals till now and who are expected at Game 7?

So far, several celebrities, NBA legends and sports personalities have come to watch the NBA Finals. These include rapper Lil Yachty, actor Terry Crews and former football player and WWE wrestler Pat McAfee.

Former NBA stars like Kendrick Perkins, the Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller and WNBA star Caitlin Clark have also been seen courtside. Sports personality Stephen A. Smith, Spanish IndyCar driver Álex Palou,three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and NFL star Justin Jefferson have also graced the games.

Others who made it to the games are Emmitt Smith, Dirk Nowitzki and several others.

While it is not yet known who will attend the NBA Finals Game 7, it will surely be a celebrity fest. Several Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder legends are expected to attend the game, along with legends from the wider NBA and sports fraternity. Who else turns up will surely be a surprise for the day.

The Thunder will host the Pacers for Game 7 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and will have home-court advantage. The home team has won 15 of the 19 NBA Finals Game 7s. But whoever wins on Sunday will write their name in history, as it will be their first NBA title ever.