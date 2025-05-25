Caleb Williams often ‘does the wrong thing,’ claims ex-NFL vet

Not everyone is sold on Caleb Williams just yet, and former NFL lineman turned CBS Sports analyst Ross Tucker is one of the louder sceptics. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)(AP)

During an appearance on Chicago’s ‘Mully and Haugh Show’ on Friday, Tucker didn’t hold back his thoughts on the Bears’ rookie quarterback. “I have major concerns about Caleb Williams,” Tucker said.

“… It feels to me, like more often than not, he does the wrong thing. This isn’t a talent thing … I feel like he either gets really bad advice or his awareness rating on Madden needs to go down like 30 points.”

ALSO READ| Mike Tomlin has a backup plan if Aaron Rodgers' deal fails; Steelers will target 36-year-old QB in blockbuster move

Tucker also expressed confusion about the off-field noise surrounding the Williams camp. That includes comments made by Caleb’s father, Carl Williams, who reportedly tried to steer his son away from Chicago ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Why would you be talking about this with a writer?” Tucker said, alluding to Carl’s decision to speak to author Seth Wickersham.

Caleb Williams may never thrive in Chicago?

In Wickersham’s new book, American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback, it’s revealed that Carl Williams was strongly against his son landing in Chicago. “I don’t want my son playing for the Bears,” Carl Williams reportedly told several agents.

Notably, the Bears made Williams the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But Tucker doesn’t sound optimistic about a long-term fit between Williams and Chicago.

“Like, if I had to bet, OK, is Caleb Williams going to be the Bears’ starting quarterback in three years? I probably would bet ‘No,’ if I had to bet yes or no right now, just based on what we’ve seen so far,” Tucker added.

ALSO READ| Knicks' Jalen Brunson only gets starstruck for one celebrity at MSG, and it’s not who you’d expect

Williams made 62.5% of his passes for 3,445 yards, scoring 20 touchdowns and recording six interceptions. Yet, he faced more sacks than any other quarterback, and his Bears team went 5-12 at the end of the season.