Carlos Alcaraz joined by models as he celebrates US Open victory in Manhattan

Carlos Alcaraz capped off his electrifying US Open 2025 victory on Sunday night with a Champagne-soaked celebration before heading to an exclusive New York members club to continue the party. The 22-year-old Spaniard clinched his sixth Grand Slam title after beating Jannik Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, as reported by the Daily Mail. Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his US Open victory with champagne and a night out at Manhattan's Chez Margaux. (Photo by CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Alcaraz celebrates US Open victory with models

Following his impressive performance at the Ashe Arthur Stadium, where President Donald Trump was also present, Alcaraz headed straight to the locker room to celebrate his win with his team. A video from the celebration, doing rounds on social media, showed him armed with a bottle of champagne and preparing to soak his team members.

Instead, he got all drenched as his team, including coach Juan Carlos Ferraro, sprayed him with champagne, celebrating his victory.

However, his celebrations did not stop there and went late into the night. Alcaraz later headed to the popular supper club Chez Margaux, which is a hotspot in Manhattan's Meatpacking District and has been frequently visited by Taylor Swift, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The star tennis player became the centre of attention at the post-tournament celebrations, where he was joined by models Brianna Bardhi and Tika Camaj.

Alcaraz's party coincides with MTV VMAs afterparty

Alcaraz's US Open victory party coincided with the MTV VMA Awards afterparty, adding to the star-studded atmosphere. The afterparty drew a crowd of Hollywood A-listers, including Jamie Foxx. Rapper Cardi B was also spotted performing at the New York club at the afterparty hosted by Raising Cane's.

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o was among the high-profile guests at the US Open men’s final before joining the celebrations later that evening at Chez Margaux.