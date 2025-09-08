Alcaraz’s monstrous stats: Wins sixth Slam at 22, topples Nadal; comes agonisingly close to Borg’s once untouchable feat

At just 22 years old, Carlos Alcaraz continues to break barriers, shatter old records, and rewrite history for himself, which puts him alongside some of the greats in the sport. On Sunday, Alcaraz avenged his Wimbledon heartbreak by inflicting the same on Jannik Sinner as he beat his rival 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the US Open 2025 final. The win not only saw him reclaim the crown in New York for the second time in his career, having earlier won in 2022, and sixth time overall in his career, but also helped him surpass the legendary Rafael Nadal and almost equal Bjorn Borg's unthinkable feat. Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships(AP)

At 22 years and 125 days of age, Alcaraz became the second youngest player to win six Grand Slam titles, which comprise two each of the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open trophies. When Nadal won his sixth career Grand Slam, his maiden Australian Open haul, in 2009, he was 22 years and 243 days old. Borg was the youngest to achieve the feat, winning his sixth Slam at the age of 22 years and 19 days.

The Swedish tennis legend remains the only player to have won seven Grand Slams before turning 23, as Alcaraz matched Nadal with six apiece. However, if the young Spaniard can claim his maiden Australian Open title next year in January, he could equal Borg. However, he did tie the 69-year-old for most Grand Slams taken to win six trophies, a total of 18, three more than second-placed John McEnroe, while Nadal stands third with 22 such appearances.

Alcaraz is also the youngest player to win multiple Slams on all three surfaces, ahead of Mats Wilander, who achieved it at 24 years and six days, and Nadal (24 years and 88 days).

One of the key factors behind Alcaraz's win at the US Open was his imperious serve. He dropped just one set en route to the title, which happened in the final against Sinner, and was broken thrice in seven matches in the tournament, equalling Pete Sampras' tally when he lifted the Wimbledon title in 1994. However, the American still holds the top spot for the fewest number of times a player has been broken en route to a Slam haul - two in all, during his Wimbledon win in 1997. Alcaraz's tally also saw him surpass Nadal's best performance at the Big Apple, where he lost on serve just four times during his victorious run in 2013.