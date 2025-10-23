Chauncey Billups net worth and stats: NBA Hall of Famer arrested in federal gambling probe

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been arrested by the FBI in relation to an ongoing federal investigation into sports betting, The Associated Press reported. The NBA Hall of Famer was not the only person nabbed in the matter. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was also taken into custody by the FBI. Chauncey Billups arrested: Net worth and stats of former NBA champion explained (AFP)

As per Bleacher Nation, Billups is accused of involvement in an illegal poker operation, which is linked to the mafia. He will be presented in a court in Oregon, where he was arrested, on Thursday. FBI Director Kash Patel is scheduled to address the press and share details of the matter.

Chauncey Billups stats

Billups played in the NBA for 18 seasons. His career started in the 1997-98 campaign, and he was the third overall pick in the NBA Draft that year. Starting out with the Boston Celtics, the 49-year-old played for several teams, as per basketball-reference.com.

Billups played for the Detroit Pistons for eight seasons and with the Denver Nuggets for five. He had two years each with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers. Billups also had short stints with the Celtics, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

As per basketball-reference.com, the Trail Blazers coach played 1,043 games and averaged 15.2 points per game. He also had 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in his career.

With the Pistons, Chauncey Billups played 482 games. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the side. With the Nuggets, he featured in 259 games and averaged 16.9 points (his best), 2.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

According to Bleacher Nation, the former guard is a five-time All-Star and won the 2004-05 championship with the Pistons, becoming the Finals MVP in the process.

Chauncey Billups' net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Billups’ net worth is $35 million. The outlet reports that he earned $107 million in his career through salaries.

Billups has been the coach of the Trail Blazers since 2021. He had signed a five-year contract with the team, which was extended earlier this year. The terms of his contract and the extension were not revealed by the team.

