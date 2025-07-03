Christian Pulisic vs Diego Luna: Why Milan star is not playing in USA vs Guatemala Gold Cup semis

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) locked horns with Guatemala in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals at Energizer Park on Wednesday. The USA team, without star winger Christian Pulisic, managed to take a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. It was Diego Luna, who scored a brace, establishing himself as a reliable option in Pulisic's absence. United States midfielder Diego Angel Luna (10) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match against Costa Rica(AP)

Pulisic, the USMNT captain and AC Milan standout, opted out of the tournament, while Luna, a 21-year-old Real Salt Lake midfielder, stepped up, notably in the 4-3 penalty win over Costa Rica. On Wednesday, scored two key goals to give USA the edge vs Guatemala.

Why Christian Pulisic is not playing

Pulisic, 26, chose to skip the 2025 Gold Cup to prioritize rest and recovery after a grueling two seasons, playing approximately 120 matches and logging over 3,500 minutes for AC Milan and the USMNT. He cited physical fatigue and lingering minor injuries, including a chronic hip flexor issue noted in March, as key factors, though it’s unclear if the injury directly prompted his decision.

The winger further emphasized the need to prepare for the 2025-26 European season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating on CBS Sports’ Call It What You Want, “I had to make the best decision for myself and the team."

Pulisic requested to play in pre-Gold Cup friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland but was declined by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who prioritized roster continuity for the tournament. Pochettino stated, “Players cannot dictate the plan,” and excluded Pulisic from both friendlies and the Gold Cup.

The USMNT is also missing Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, and Gio Reyna due to FIFA Club World Cup commitments, and Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson for rest or injuries.

Diego Luna vs Christian Pulisic

After Luna's brace on Wednesday, several fans brought up the Pulisic vs Luna debate.

The versatile midfielder for Real Salt Lake has filled a critical role in the USMNT’s Gold Cup campaign, scoring a goal and assisting in the 2-2 draw against Costa Rica in the quarterfinals, helping secure a 4-3 penalty win.

“Diego Luna is sending a message to Christian Pulisic about who's gonna wear number 10 for @USMNT in the World Cup...” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Christian Pulisic might be the “Face” of US Soccer , But Diego Luna is “Captain America” another one added.