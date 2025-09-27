Cincinnati Bearcats vs Kansas Jayhawks injury report: Who's in, who's out in tonight's matchup?

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team on Saturday, September 27, provided details regarding its final injury report of the week. According to Sports Illustrated, defensive tackle Dontay Corleone has been confirmed as out for the fixture against the Kansas Jayhawks. Quarterback Dylan Raiola of the Nebraska Cornhuskers loses the ball as he is sacked by linebacker Jonathan Thompson of the Cincinnati Bearcats.(Getty Images via AFP)

This has left the side shorthanded on the defensive front against the Jayhawks. The fixture between the Jayhawks and the Bearcats is taking place at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Kansas Jayhawks injury report: Injury report

As per Sports Illustrated, running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is the Jayhawks' best rusher on the roster outside of quarterback Jalon Daniels, but he is currently injured. Hishaw has been ruled out due to an ailment he endured in the Jayhawks’ win against West Virginia over the last weekend.

"It is crazy as these teams start playing. I was sitting there watching Utah and Texas Tech, two really good football teams. Somebody's got to lose,” University of Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield said this week.

Satterfield added, “You look at Baylor, a really good football team. What's their record, 2-2? It could easily be 4-0 right now. I think Kansas has a really good football team, I think we have a good team".

Going forward, Satterfield suggested that fans will get to witness a lot of “tight games,” but added that players need to find ways to hit the right spot.

Kansas out: Daniel Hishaw Jr., Dylon Brooks, Mason Ellis, Jack Schneider, David Abajian, Jason Strickland, Conlee Hovey

Out 1st half: Devin Dye

Cincinnati out: Dontay Corleone, Zay Johnson, Kale Woodburn, Terrell Holcomb, Cam Roetherford, Drew Robinson, Quinn Staten, Ronan Casanova, James Early, Drew Logan, Nathan Nunn

Also Read: Winners and losers of college football Week 4: Texas Tech surges, Oklahoma State hits rock bottom, Clemson falters

Past performances

The Jayhawks have entered the contest against the Bearcats having clinched a convincing 41-10 victory in their last match against West Virginia.

On the other hand, the Bearcats seem to be high on confidence as they come off a bye following their 70-0 win against Northwestern State on September 13.

According to CBS Sports, Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby completed all 15 of his passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns, all of which came in the first quarter.

With this, the 21-year-old became the first quarterback in school history and the eighth FBS quarterback since 1995 to throw five touchdowns in a quarter.

Also Read: SEC coaches mostly on board with new scheduling that ends some long-time annual matchups

FAQs

What’s the schedule for the Kansas Jayhawks vs Cincinnati Bearcats game?

The fixture is taking place on Saturday, September 27.

Where is the match being played?

The fixture between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Cincinnati Bearcats is underway at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Kansas’ Lawrence.

How did the Jayhawks perform in their last fixture?

The Jayhawks won their last match against West Virginia 41-10.