Winners and losers of college football Week 4: Texas Tech surges, Oklahoma State hits rock bottom, Clemson falters

Week 4 of college football left no shortage of drama. While some programs grabbed momentum with statement wins, others sank deeper into trouble. With early-season firings already at UCLA and Virginia Tech, the pressure only grew for coaches at Oklahoma State, Florida, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Clemson, CBS Sports reported. Here is all you need to know about the winners and losers of college football week 4.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here are the winners and losers from college football week 4:

Winners of college football week 4

Texas Tech

The Red Raiders crushed No. 16 Utah, 34-10, in Salt Lake City. Despite losing starting quarterback Behren Morton, backup Will Hammond stepped in and threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Texas Tech’s defense contained Utah’s Devon Dampier, holding him to just 4.2 yards per attempt. Suddenly, the Red Raiders look like Big 12 favorites.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

The transfer from Cal was nearly perfect in a 63-10 dismantling of No. 9 Illinois. Mendoza completed 21-of-23 passes for 267 yards and five touchdowns. Analysts have now placed him among the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Heisman talk has begun, CBS Sports reported.

Oklahoma defensive line

The Sooners dominated Auburn’s offense in a 24-17 win, racking up a school-record 10 sacks. R. Mason Thomas and Jayden Jackson combined for 4.5, while seven linemen contributed. OU’s depth up front could make them the most feared defense in the SEC.

Also read: Scott Frost reflects on time with Bill Belichick as UCF tops North Carolina Tar Heels: ‘Tremendous amount of respect…’

Memphis

The Tigers stunned Arkansas 32-31 thanks to Sutton Smith’s 64-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Memphis is now firmly in the Group of Six playoff race, with a favorable schedule ahead.

TCU

In the last-ever Battle for the Iron Skillet, the Horned Frogs beat SMU 35-24. Quarterback Josh Hoover threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns, with receiver Eric McAlister racking up 254 yards and three scores.

Vanderbilt

The Commodores rolled Georgia State 70-21, their first 70-point game since 1918. Coach Clark Lea’s team is now 4-0 for the first time since 2008.

Rice

The Owls are 3-1 for the first time since 2001 under coach Scott Abell. Their option attack ranks No. 12 nationally in rushing, fueling hopes for their first winning season in over a decade.

Also read: Tucker Kraft injury update: Will Green Bay Packers tight end play against Cleveland Browns? Here's the latest

Losers of college football week 4

Clemson

The Tigers’ 1-3 start is their worst in years. A loss to Syracuse made them one of only three teams to trail by a touchdown in every game this season. Dabo Swinney no longer has answers, and the program looks adrift.

Florida QB DJ Lagway

Once the No. 1 quarterback recruit, Lagway struggled again in a 26-7 loss to Miami, completing just 12-of-23 passes for 61 yards. After five interceptions the week before, his confidence and coach Billy Napier’s job are both in jeopardy, CBS Sports reported.

Wisconsin

Luke Fickell’s squad fell flat in a loss to Maryland, failing to reach the end zone until late. The Badgers managed under 1.5 yards per carry, and fans chanted “Fire Fickell” as Camp Randall emptied out.

Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy

Tulsa’s 33-14 win in Stillwater was OSU’s first over the Cowboys since 1951. Fans booed Gundy as he walked off, according to CBS Sports. After a 66-point loss to Oregon and now this, the writing appears on the wall.

North Carolina

A 34-9 defeat to UCF was a new low after the team's defeat last week to TCU. The Tar Heels produced only 217 yards of offense under first-year coach Scott Frost. At 1-3, a winless conference slate is not out of the question.

After week 4 of college football, one thing is certain: this was not the end, even if some teams wish it were.

FAQs:

Who was the biggest winner in Week 4?

Texas Tech earned a 34-10 statement win over Utah, emerging as a Big 12 favorite.

Which coach is under the most pressure?

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy and Florida’s Billy Napier are both facing serious heat after more poor results.

What happened to Clemson?

The Tigers lost to Syracuse and dropped to 1-3, raising questions about Dabo Swinney’s future.

Which team had the biggest offensive day?

Vanderbilt scored 70 points against Georgia State, its first 70-point game since 1918.

Which players stood out?

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza threw five touchdowns, while Oklahoma’s defensive line recorded 10 sacks.