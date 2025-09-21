Tulsa stuns Oklahoma State with first win since 1998: Key highlights

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane achieved a terrific 19-12 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday night. It was the first victory in Stillwater since November 3, 1951, ending a streak of 23 consecutive losses at Boone Pickens Stadium, reported ESPN. Tulsa Golden Hurricane defeated Oklahoma State for the first time since 1998.(Getty Images via AFP)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Baylor Hayes led the way for Tulsa, throwing for 219 yards and a touchdown while completing 23 of 36 attempts without throwing an interception. Kicker Seth Morgan was equally instrumental, converting four field goals, including two from 47 yards.

Tulsa’s strong start

Tulsa had a commanding half-time lead of 16-3. Morgan made field goals from 27, 38, and 47 yards while Hayes threw a touchdown pass. Former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson was instrumental for Tulsa, gaining 146 yards on 31 carries, The Oklahoman reported.

The Tulsa defense also stamped its authority, permitting Oklahoma State just three points and only 117 of its total 403 yards in the first half. Another 47-yard field goal by Morgan early in the third quarter stretched the lead to 19-3.

Oklahoma State’s late rally

The Cowboys attempted a comeback behind quarterback Zane Flores, a third-year freshman making just his second start. Flores passed for 214 yards and rushed for 56 yards, recording a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Logan Ward's 49-yard field goal with slightly under six minutes left cut it to 19-12. However, the comeback fell short when wide receiver Gavin Freeman was forced out of bounds at the Tulsa 10-yard line in the final seconds.

Fans turn on Mike Gundy

While Tulsa celebrated a historic win, Oklahoma State’s home crowd voiced its frustration. With time winding down, chants of ‘Fire Gundy’ echoed through Boone Pickens Stadium, a USA Today report stated.

Head coach Mike Gundy, who holds a strong legacy with 12 bowl victories, has now seen his team lose 11 of its past 12 games dating back to last season.

Gundy admitted that he thought Tulsa’s quarterback played “really well” and called him “good little operator”. “Really, through the first quarter, they outcoached us,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Tulsa coach’s pride

Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb hailed the victory as a turning point for his program. Lamb told ESPN that it was a huge win for the program, for him and the staff. “New Tulsa’s back. We do not want to be on the second page of the paper,” he was quoted as saying.

Tulsa improved to 2-2 and will next host Tulane on September 27. Oklahoma State, now 1-2 after a humiliating 69-3 loss to Oregon earlier this month and this setback to Tulsa, will face Baylor at home the same day.

FAQs

Q1: When was Tulsa’s last win over Oklahoma State?

A: Tulsa last beat Oklahoma State in 1998, and Friday’s win was their first in Stillwater since 1951.

Q2: Who were the standout performers for Tulsa?

A: Quarterback Baylor Hayes threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, while kicker Seth Morgan made four field goals. Dominic Richardson also rushed for 146 yards.

Q3: How did Oklahoma State perform?

A: Quarterback Zane Flores led a late rally with 214 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, but the Cowboys fell short.