Lionel Messi nears Inter Miami extension, dashing dreams of Europe comeback

Lionel Messi is closing in on extending his stay at Inter Miami, which will end hopes for many fans of seeing him return to Europe’s top leagues. Messi, who is at the fag end of his career, has been instrumental in boosting Major League Soccer’s global profile since joining the club. The Argentine football icon has brought attention to the MLS, which they have been missing for the past many years, as his arrival also opened doors for other clubs to sign big names like Thomas Muller and Heung Min Son. Lionel Messi is expected to extend his stay at Inter Miami.(Getty Images via AFP)

He joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a 2 1/2-year contract, one that was worth an estimated USD 150 million at the time. Messi was MLS’ MVP last season, even in a year where he missed 15 of Inter Miami’s 34 regular-season matches with injuries or national team commitments.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or has helped Miami become one of the teams to beat in the league which wasn't the case before his arrival. He has led the team win its first two trophies, the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters’ Shield for having the best record in MLS last season.

Meanwhile, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Messi is reportedly nearing a new contract with Inter Miami, with discussions at an advanced stage. While no official agreement has been finalised yet, a few details still need clarification and approval from MLS. Talks have picked up pace in recent weeks, and a deal could be confirmed shortly.

Messi's contract extension big for soccer in US

Recently, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano expressed hope that Lionel Messi’s contract extension happens soon, calling it significant not just for the club but for MLS as a whole. He described Messi’s presence as a historic boost for the team and a major milestone for soccer in the United States.

“I hope it happens soon, because I think it’s great news not only for the club but for MLS in general, right?” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said earlier Friday at the team's training base in Fort Lauderdale, when asked about the extension.

“I don’t think it’s just for the team,” Mascherano said. “Obviously, for the team, for the club, for the history of this club, it’s something unique. But I think for soccer in general in the United States, it would be very, very important news. They could have the best player who has ever played this sport here for a while longer.”