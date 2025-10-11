Coco Gauff defeats Paolini to reach Wuhan Open final against Jessica Pegula: ‘It was tough…’

Despite serving seven double faults, Coco Gauff succeeded in getting the better of Italy's Jasmine Paolini. The 21-year-old claimed a 6-4, 6-3 against Paolini in 1 hour and 22 minutes to qualify for the Wuhan Open final on Saturday. Gauff beat the seventh seed from Italy in a fixture that saw 11 breaks of serve in a row. It was Gauff’s first victory against Paolini this year. US tennis player Coco Gauff overcame a serve scare to beat Jasmine Paolini in the Wuhan Open semi-final.(AFP)

With this win, Gauff also managed to reach her first final since her win at Roland Garros in June, as reported by the BBC. Earlier, the American third seed had earned a comfortable 6-3, 6-0 win against German Laura Siegemund to reach the semi-finals.

Coco Gauff’s reaction after win

"I'm really happy with how I played today. It was tough, especially playing on the serve, but I did what I needed to do to get through. Sabalenka and Pegula are great players, and I've lost to them both before. But overall, I'm just going to focus on my side of the court and try to control the things I can control,” Gauff said, as per BBC.

As per Fox Sports, Gauff had changed her serving coach in August, and she leads the women's circuit this season with 378 double faults, over 120 more than the next player.

An all-American final at Wuhan Open

Gauff will be up against America’s Jessica Pegula on Sunday in an all-American final in the Wuhan Open. The two will enter Sunday’s summit clash with Pegula leading 4-2 over Gauff in head-to-head contests. Gauff, however, had won her most recent meeting against Pegula in last season’s WTA Finals.

Pegula held out for 2 hours and 19 minutes to beat Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the Wuhan Open. Pegula clinched a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) victory to end Sabalenka's 20-match unbeaten streak in Wuhan.

