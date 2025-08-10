Connor Zilisch injury update: All we know about NASCAR star's return to driver seat

Connor Zilisch, a driver with JR Motorsports, has provided an injury update after suffering a terrible fall at Watkins Glen. The 19-year-old driver fell when he stepped out of the No. 88 Chevrolet to celebrate his winning of NASCAR Xfinity Series. Connor Zilisch injury update: No timeline has been provided for Zilisch's return to the wheel. The driver is now leading the point standings after 23 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.(Getty Images via AFP)

Before being taken to a nearby hospital for additional testing, such as CT scans, Zilisch was examined right away by medical staff at the on-site medical facility.

In a subsequent social media update, the motorist disclosed that he has sustained a broken collarbone.

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse,” Zilisch wrote on X.

Additionally, Zilisch was scheduled to compete for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. This would have been his fourth appearance in the top series in his career. Following the incident, his team, headed by Justin Marks, has affirmed that it has pulled the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from the race.

Also Read: Connor Zilisch reveals broken collarbone after freak fall: What’s the recovery time?

When can Connor Zilisch return to driver seat?

No timeline has been provided for Zilisch's return to the wheel. The driver is now leading the point standings after 23 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, despite missing one event at Texas Motor Speedway in May owing to an injury he sustained in a violent crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have an offweekend next weekend. Therefore, there won't be any racing event. The Xfinity Series will make a comeback at Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 on August 22.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A look at current standings

Connor Zilisch – 823

Justin Allgaier – 816

Sam Mayer – 799

Jesse Love – 731

Austin Hill – 690

Carson Kvapil – 660

Brandon Jones – 646

Sheldon Creed – 625

Taylor Gray – 624

Sammy Smith – 603

Harrison Burton – 578

Nicholas Sanchez – 555

Jeb Burton – 548

Ryan Sieg – 540

Christian Eckes – 506

Dean Thompson – 496

Daniel Dye – 465

Brennan Poole – 439

Jeremy Clements – 406

William Sawalich – 397

Josh Williams – 376

Anthony Alfredo – 345

Matt DiBenedetto – 344

Aric Almirola – 338

Parker Retzlaff – 335

Kyle Sieg – 310

Blaine Perkins – 305

Ryan Ellis – 284

Josh Bilicki – 210

Kris Wright – 177

Leland Honeyman – 157

Garrett Smithley – 155

Joey Gase – 126

Mason Massey – 122

Austin Green – 115

Corey Day – 92

Thomas Annunziata – 86

Alex Labbe – 85

Justin Bonsignore – 80

Nick Leitz – 77

Mason Maggio – 66

Brad Perez – 50

Ryan Truex – 39

CJ McLaughlin – 33

Caesar Bacarella – 31

Jordan Anderson – 30

Myatt Snider – 26

Logan Bearden – 25

Kasey Kahne – 23

Patrick Staropoli – 23

Will Rodgers – 23

Jeffrey Earnhardt – 23

Jake Finch – 20

David Starr – 19

Dawson Cram – 18

Jesse Iwuji – 17

Austin J Hill – 17

Glen Reen – 16

Carson Ware – 15

Sage Karam – 15

Vicente Salas – 13

Preston Pardus – 12

JJ Yeley – 9

Lavar Scott – 9

Jack Perkins – 5

Andre Castro – 4

Tyler Tomassi – 3

Baltazar Leguizamón – 1

Ruben Rovelo – 1