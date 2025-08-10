Connor Zilisch injury update: All we know about NASCAR star's return to driver seat
Connor Zilisch of JR Motorsports has updated fans after a fall at Watkins Glen, revealing a broken collarbone but clear CT scans.
Connor Zilisch, a driver with JR Motorsports, has provided an injury update after suffering a terrible fall at Watkins Glen. The 19-year-old driver fell when he stepped out of the No. 88 Chevrolet to celebrate his winning of NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Before being taken to a nearby hospital for additional testing, such as CT scans, Zilisch was examined right away by medical staff at the on-site medical facility.
In a subsequent social media update, the motorist disclosed that he has sustained a broken collarbone.
“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse,” Zilisch wrote on X.
Additionally, Zilisch was scheduled to compete for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. This would have been his fourth appearance in the top series in his career. Following the incident, his team, headed by Justin Marks, has affirmed that it has pulled the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from the race.
When can Connor Zilisch return to driver seat?
No timeline has been provided for Zilisch's return to the wheel. The driver is now leading the point standings after 23 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, despite missing one event at Texas Motor Speedway in May owing to an injury he sustained in a violent crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have an offweekend next weekend. Therefore, there won't be any racing event. The Xfinity Series will make a comeback at Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250 on August 22.
2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series: A look at current standings
Connor Zilisch – 823
Justin Allgaier – 816
Sam Mayer – 799
Jesse Love – 731
Austin Hill – 690
Carson Kvapil – 660
Brandon Jones – 646
Sheldon Creed – 625
Taylor Gray – 624
Sammy Smith – 603
Harrison Burton – 578
Nicholas Sanchez – 555
Jeb Burton – 548
Ryan Sieg – 540
Christian Eckes – 506
Dean Thompson – 496
Daniel Dye – 465
Brennan Poole – 439
Jeremy Clements – 406
William Sawalich – 397
Josh Williams – 376
Anthony Alfredo – 345
Matt DiBenedetto – 344
Aric Almirola – 338
Parker Retzlaff – 335
Kyle Sieg – 310
Blaine Perkins – 305
Ryan Ellis – 284
Josh Bilicki – 210
Kris Wright – 177
Leland Honeyman – 157
Garrett Smithley – 155
Joey Gase – 126
Mason Massey – 122
Austin Green – 115
Corey Day – 92
Thomas Annunziata – 86
Alex Labbe – 85
Justin Bonsignore – 80
Nick Leitz – 77
Mason Maggio – 66
Brad Perez – 50
Ryan Truex – 39
CJ McLaughlin – 33
Caesar Bacarella – 31
Jordan Anderson – 30
Myatt Snider – 26
Logan Bearden – 25
Kasey Kahne – 23
Patrick Staropoli – 23
Will Rodgers – 23
Jeffrey Earnhardt – 23
Jake Finch – 20
David Starr – 19
Dawson Cram – 18
Jesse Iwuji – 17
Austin J Hill – 17
Glen Reen – 16
Carson Ware – 15
Sage Karam – 15
Vicente Salas – 13
Preston Pardus – 12
JJ Yeley – 9
Lavar Scott – 9
Jack Perkins – 5
Andre Castro – 4
Tyler Tomassi – 3
Baltazar Leguizamón – 1
Ruben Rovelo – 1