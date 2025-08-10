Connor Zilisch reveals broken collarbone after freak fall: What’s the recovery time?

Connor Zilisch, the NASCAR racer, got into a freak accident, after his race. The Xfinity winner fell when he was celebrating in the victory lane on Saturday. Connor Zilisch shared an update with his fans, expressing gratitude that his injury was not anything more serious.(Getty Images via AFP)

Zilisch's injury sparked concerns and wishes began to pour in. Now, the 19-year-old has shared an update that all is fine with him except a ‘broken collarbone’.

What happened to Connor Zilisch

A video showed Zilisch trying to climb out of his race car and get on the roof. What started off as a celebration, turned to horror, as Connor slipped and fell.

He landed awkwardly on his neck and did not get up. However, when being whiskeed away in the ambulance, Zilisch was able to sit up on his own, in a relief for fans.

Connor Zilisch injury update

Zilisch on X shared an update, saying “Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

JR Motorsports also confirmed that Zilisch was out of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing announced it has “elected to withdraw the No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet from tomorrow's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.”

"We wish Connor a speedy recovery, the message said.

How long does a broken collarbone take to heal

A broken collarbone or clavicle fracture is a serious injury which can occur in a moment – like it did for Zilisch – but take a long time to heal.

While most cases can be resolved with treatment, surgery is needed in some instances, the Cleveland Clinic said.

A clavicle fracture occurs when the bone between the shoulder blade and breast bone breaks. Treatment includes therapy, and wearing a sling or immobilizer so the pieces of the collarbone remain in place during the healing process.

The average time for a clavicle fracture to heal is 8-12 weeks in adults. However, this can vary on the severity of the injury.

While Zilisch eyes a swift return, well wishes have poured in with one user saying “Prayers are with CZ. For anyone that didn't see it live, here is the clip of Connor losing his footing and falling off the car in victory lane today at the #XfinitySeries race.”