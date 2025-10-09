Pete Crow-Armstrong ripped a two-run single to highlight a four-run first inning, helping the host Chicago Cubs stave off elimination with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in Game 3 of their National League Division Series. Cubs avoid elimination, hold off Brewers in Game 3 of NLDS

The Cubs trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Thursday in Chicago.

Michael Busch homered to lead off the first inning for the second time in this series, becoming the first player in major league history to accomplish the feat, per Sarah Langs. He also went deep in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 on Saturday.

Ian Happ scored on a wild pitch and Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker each had two of Chicago's eight hits.

Drew Pomeranz struck out two batters while retiring the side in order in the fifth inning.

Jake Bauers had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an opposite-field homer to lead off the seventh to trim Chicago's lead to 4-3.

Brad Keller struck out Bauers with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. He then retired the side in the ninth inning to secure his second save of the playoffs.

Sal Frelick's sacrifice fly plated Christian Yelich in the top of the first before the Cubs responded with a flourish in their half of the inning.

Busch deposited a 3-2 fastball from Quinn Priester over the wall in right-center field to forge a 1-1 tie. The homer was Busch's team-leading third of the postseason.

The Cubs quickly loaded the bases before Crow-Armstrong's single to right field plated both Nick Hoerner and Kyle Tucker and chased Priester from the game.

Nick Mears relieved Priester and promptly uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Happ to score and extend Chicago's lead to 4-1.

Bauers trimmed his team's deficit with an RBI single in the fourth, however Caleb Durbin applied the brakes on Brandon Lockridge's bunt and was caught in a rundown at home plate. Joey Ortiz grounded out to end the inning.

Priester permitted four runs on three hits with two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

