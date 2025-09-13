The Chicago Cubs likely will need multiple innings out of their bullpen again Saturday afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a three-game series. Cubs' bullpen aims for another strong outing vs. Rays

That's worked out well of late for the Cubs .

Chicago relievers threw four no-hit innings of relief on Friday afternoon in a 6-4 win against the Rays, and the bullpen has combined to blank its opponents over the past 11 1/3 innings.

"The consistency is just ridiculous, just remarkable," Cubs left fielder Ian Happ said of the bullpen. "It's every single day and every guy, and there's not a lot of teams that have that, and we're lucky."

Chicago closer Daniel Palencia went on the 15-day injured list on Monday after feeling a pop in his shoulder in the ninth inning on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, but Chicago manager Craig Counsell said after the win on Friday that Palencia felt good after throwing the ball earlier in the day.

"It was a good day of catch, so we will move forward with more catch, maybe a little higher intensity, but he had a very good day," Counsell said.

Colin Rea is set to start for the Cubs on Saturday, and the bullpen figures to get more action as the right-hander hasn't gone more than six innings in his past 10 outings.

Rea is coming off a solid appearance in which he did not receive a decision. He allowed just one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings after an opener threw one inning pm Sunday against the Nationals. He departed with a 2-1 lead, but the bullpen surrendered five runs in the top of the ninth of a 6-3 loss.

Rea won his only career start against the Rays, throwing six shutout innings on May 1, 2024.

The Cubs sit 4 1/2 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the top National League wild-card spot, and they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 5 1/2 games in the NL Central.

The Rays have lost six of seven since a seven-game winning streak had them on the edge of the AL wild-card race.

Tampa Bay took an early 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by Christopher Morel in the first inning on Friday, but they didn't stay on top for long.

Chicago came back with three runs in the second off starter Shane Baz and two more in the third.

"We get a 3-0 lead, and the way Baz is throwing the ball, feeling pretty good about it, but the Cubs have been playing well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "It was constant pressure with the at-bats."

The Rays got their first two batters on base in the fourth, but Everson Pereira was picked off first base for the second out. Nick Fortes followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-4, but Tampa Bay wouldn't get another baserunner the rest of the way.

"We just didn't get anything going from that point on," Cash said. "You feel great about three runs in the first inning. Got to add to that, but we've got to prevent some runs from being scored."

The Rays plan to start Drew Rasmussen on Saturday.

Rasmussen has gone without a decision in his past four starts, most recently throwing five shutout innings in Tampa Bay's 2-1 loss against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Rasmussen has made four appearances against the Cubs in his career, going 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA.

