Cade Horton baffled the Atlanta bats for the second straight outing with 6 1/3 strong innings and Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in a pair of runs to help the visiting Chicago Cubs beat the Braves 6-1 on Tuesday to even their three-game series. Cubs' Cade Horton boggles Braves again

The Cubs ended a three-game losing streak and now hold a 3-2 lead over the Braves in the season series. The Cubs are trying to win a season series against Atlanta for the first time since 2017.

Horton allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts and no walks. He threw 87 pitches and lowered his ERA to 2.70. Last Wednesday, Horton threw five no-hit innings against the Braves and was removed after reaching a pitch limit.

Andrew Kittredge retired the final two batters in the seventh. Caleb Thielbar worked a scoreless eighth and Ben Brown closed the game on his 26th birthday with a perfect ninth.

Crow-Armstrong was 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch and two stolen bases. He also drove in the Cubs' first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and singled in their second run in the third.

Atlanta's Spencer Strider suffered his fifth straight loss. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, three walks and eight strikeouts his most since fanning eight against the New York Mets on July 18. Strider also picked Willi Castro off first base.

The Braves cut the lead to 2-1 with a run in the third. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled and scored on Jurickson Profar's two-out single to right. Acuna's hit to lead off the inning was the first by the Braves in two starts against Horton.

Chicago put the game away with a four-run rally in the eighth. Reliever Alexis Diaz walked Dansby Swanson with the bases loaded and was replaced by Connor Seabold. Matt Shaw singled to center field to drive in a pair of runs, then a third scored when Michael Harris II's throw scooted past the third baseman.

